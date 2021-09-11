Motorcycle driver charged after wheelie crash on Hwy 7/8

KITCHENER -

A 22-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he crashed his motorcycle on Highway 7/8 in Kitchener.

Provincial Police say at around 6:40 p.m. on Sept. 10, the man was seen doing a wheelie in the eastbound lanes near Fisher Hallman Road.

He crashed the vehicle and paramedics treated him at the scene.

But OPP say before officers arrived, a group of men loaded the motorcycle into a pickup truck and left the scene.

They posted cellphone video of the motorcycle, taken by another driver, on their social media account Saturday.

The driver, identified as Gregory Shaw-McMahon of Conestoga, is charged with dangerous driving, stunt driving, obstruct and fail to identify.

OPP are asking any witnesses to give them a call at 519-654-0150.