

CTV Kitchener





A crash in Kitchener has closed a portion of Trussler Road.

The Kitchener fire department says a motorcycle and a small mobility bus collided.

They responded to the collision at Highway 7/8 around 4 p.m.

The rider of the motorcycle was taken to a Hamilton hospital with serious injuries.

It’s not yet known what caused the crash, though police say charges are pending against the driver of the bus.

Police say Trussler Road is closed in both directions and will be for several hours while they investigate.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route.