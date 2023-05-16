Motions to be heard for inquest into 2016 death of Grand Valley inmate
There's been some movement toward a long-awaited inquest into the death of an inmate at Kitchener's Grand Valley Institution for Women.
Terry Baker was found unresponsive in her cell in July 2016 and died.
She was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder in the 2002 death of Orangeville teen Robbie McLennan.
On Monday, the coroner's office announced it will hear motions to prepare for the inquest on May 23 via remote submissions.
A coroner’s inquest was first announced at the end of 2017.
The inquest into her death was postponed twice because of the pandemic and because of delays in getting documents from Corrections Canada.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation rose to 4.4 per cent in April
Statistics Canada said Tuesday the annual pace of inflation rose in April for the first time since it peaked in June last year.
Joly promotes friendship with South Korea as Canada seeks closer ties
Canada is vying to be the 'best of friends' with South Korea, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Tuesday after launching closer talks on economic security with her counterparts in Seoul.
Alberta wildfires on Tuesday: Wind blowing smoke into capital region, could lead to unpredictable fire behaviour
Wildfire smoke is sinking Edmonton's air quality rating on Tuesday.
Notice given: WestJet pilots to strike May 19, 3 a.m., if no agreement is reached
WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening. In response, the airline issued a lockout notice.
What travellers need to know ahead of a potential WestJet pilot strike
As WestJet pilots issue a 72-hour strike notice and travellers watch for the potential impacts, one air passenger rights advocate says the travel chaos exposes 'troubling' cracks in Canada's passenger protection system.
Rents up 9.6 per cent over 2022, average asking price now $2,002 in Canada
Rents in Canada are up 9.6 per cent over 2022, with the average monthly asking price for a residential unit now $2,002, according to Rentals.ca.
opinion | How to get the most out of your grocery rebate
Personal finance contributor Christoper Liew shares the latest information about who’s eligible for the grocery rebate, when they can expect their payments, and some helpful tips on making the most of your grocery rebate.
Germany: 5 sentenced to prison for 100-million-euro jewelry heist
A German court convicted five men Tuesday of breaking into a Dresden museum and stealing 21 pieces of jewelry containing more than 4,300 diamonds.
New Mexico gunman who killed 3 and injured 6 shot randomly at cars, houses, police say
An 18-year-old man armed with at least three guns roamed through a northwestern New Mexico community firing randomly at cars and houses, killing three people and injuring six others including two police officers before he was killed, authorities said.
London
-
'Wielding a knife at officers' leads to charges
An incident in Grand Bend has led to charges for a North Middlesex man. Around 7:30 p.m. on May 11, OPP were called to a home on Ontario Street North.
-
Victim in critical condition after stabbing and robbery
London police are hoping the public can help identify a person wanted in relation to a stabbing and robbery investigation.
-
ALL CLEAR: Severed gas line in London leads to precautionary evacuation
Residents have been allowed to return home after a severed gas line sparked a precautionary evacuation.
Windsor
-
Chatham man charged with impaired driving after allegedly stopping at green light
Chatham-Kent police say a 38-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after stopping at a green light.
-
Windsor firefighters unions says provincial investment is step in right direction
The Windsor Professional Firefighters Association says the Ontario government’s investment in training projects for firefighters is a “step in the right direction.”
-
Warm weather sticks around in Windsor-Essex
Another summer-like day in Windsor-Essex before a brief mid-week break in the temperatures. Lots of sunshine to get us through to Friday. Chance of showers creeps in to the weekend but sunshine is expected back by Monday.
Barrie
-
Simcoe County residents warned about driveway paving scam
Police are warning residents in Simcoe County about a fraudulent company offering driveway paving services.
-
Excessive speeder on Hwy 400 gets friend's vehicle impounded
Police charged a motorist on Highway 400 after allegedly clocking the vehicle speeding 185 kilometres per hour.
-
Search for missing woman ends, police say
Provincial police say the search for a 30-year-old woman missing since last month has ended.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man, 58, charged with sexual assault of victims under age 16
Greater Sudbury Police have charged a 58-year-old suspect in connection with sexual assaults reported in September 2022 and in March of this year.
-
CRA reports surge in number of victims of tax return fraud
Although fraud is an ongoing issue for Canadians, tax return season sees an increase in the number of people falling victim to scams.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation rose to 4.4 per cent in April
Statistics Canada said Tuesday the annual pace of inflation rose in April for the first time since it peaked in June last year.
Ottawa
-
Four groups submit bids to buy Ottawa Senators: reports
Four groups submitted bids to buy the Ottawa Senators by Monday's deadline, with at least one offer of at least $1 billion U.S., multiple reports said.
-
NEW
NEW | Iggy Pop, Arkells join Hozier as CityFolk headliners this year
CityFolk organizers have announced the 2023 lineup. Among the headline acts are American rocker Iggy Pop, Canadian rock band Arkells, English rockers Bush, and Icelandic blues-rock band Kaleo.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation rose to 4.4 per cent in April
Statistics Canada said Tuesday the annual pace of inflation rose in April for the first time since it peaked in June last year.
Toronto
-
Full list of Ontario restaurants that made Canada's top 100 list
There's a strong showing of Toronto restaurants in this year’s Canada's 100 Best Restaurants List, including a second-place finish for a well-known culinary favourite.
-
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge sparks controversy with glance at bench in Toronto
Aaron Judge said he was trying to identify which of his Yankees teammates was yelling at plate umpire Clint Vondrak when he peeked into his own dugout before hitting a 462-foot home run in Toronto on Monday night.
-
Attempted murder of Ontario woman interrupted by Good Samaritan who tried to fight suspect
A 70-year-old Ontario man has been charged with the attempted murder of a woman in an incident police say was interrupted by a Good Samaritan who tried to fight the suspect off.
Montreal
-
Ethics Commissioner opens probe after Quebec justice minister appoints friend as judge
Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette is facing an investigation by the national assembly's Ethics Commissioner after he appointed his friend to become a judge earlier this month.
-
Here's a map of the 34 Quebec restaurants that made the Canada's 100 Best list
Quebec, and specifically Montreal, dominated the Canada's 100 Best Restaurants list in 2023 with 34 eateries from the province making the list, including 28 on the Island of Montreal.
-
More than two dozen cars burned in two different fires in Montreal
About 30 cars were destroyed by fire early Tuesday night when two apparent arsons broke out at two different locations in the southwestern Montreal borough of Lachine. The two fires, which broke out less than two hours apart, caused no apparent injuries.
Atlantic
-
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County remains 25% contained
Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Recourses and Renewables (DNRR) says a wildfire in Shelburne County remains 25 per cent contained.
-
Notice given: WestJet pilots to strike May 19, 3 a.m., if no agreement is reached
WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening. In response, the airline issued a lockout notice.
-
Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Police in Saint John, N.B., are looking for a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of a statutory release.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man, mother plead guilty to charges in fatal crash
A Winnipeg man and his mother have pleaded guilty to charges relating to the death of a 24-year-old woman in an impaired driving crash last year.
-
How the city plans to improve Winnipeg's downtown and make it a destination
A new plan to make downtown a destination over the next few decades, has more people living there while transforming a bus hub.
-
Wildfire reported in northern Manitoba First Nation
A wildfire was reported in a northern First Nation Monday evening, sending a thick cloud of smoke billowing into the sky.
Calgary
-
Wildfire smoke leads to special air quality statement in Calgary
Winds have brought in a considerable amount of smoke to Calgary from area wildfires, pushing the Air Quality Health Index up and forcing Environment Canada to issue an air quality advisory on Tuesday.
-
Notice given: WestJet pilots to strike May 19, 3 a.m., if no agreement is reached
WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening. In response, the airline issued a lockout notice.
-
Third week of Alberta election campaign continues with health top of mind
The third week of Alberta's election campaign continues, as the United Conservatives and New Democrats jockey for position on the health file.
Edmonton
-
Alberta wildfires on Tuesday: Wind blowing smoke into capital region, could lead to unpredictable fire behaviour
Wildfire smoke is sinking Edmonton's air quality rating on Tuesday.
-
Third week of Alberta election campaign continues with health top of mind
The third week of Alberta's election campaign continues, as the United Conservatives and New Democrats jockey for position on the health file.
-
Notice given: WestJet pilots to strike May 19, 3 a.m., if no agreement is reached
WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening. In response, the airline issued a lockout notice.
Vancouver
-
Hallway medicine, dying patients, muzzled doctors: The Crisis at Surrey Memorial Hospital
Another group of doctors is speaking up about dire conditions in their hospital, warning patients are dying after waiting a day or longer to be seen by a doctor in the emergency department of Surrey Memorial Hospital.
-
Notice given: WestJet pilots to strike May 19, 3 a.m., if no agreement is reached
WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening. In response, the airline issued a lockout notice.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation rose to 4.4 per cent in April
Statistics Canada said Tuesday the annual pace of inflation rose in April for the first time since it peaked in June last year.