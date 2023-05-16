Motions to be heard for inquest into 2016 death of Grand Valley inmate

There's been some movement toward a long-awaited inquest into the death of an inmate at Kitchener's Grand Valley Institution for Women.

Terry Baker was found unresponsive in her cell in July 2016 and died.

She was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder in the 2002 death of Orangeville teen Robbie McLennan.

On Monday, the coroner's office announced it will hear motions to prepare for the inquest on May 23 via remote submissions.

A coroner’s inquest was first announced at the end of 2017.

The inquest into her death was postponed twice because of the pandemic and because of delays in getting documents from Corrections Canada.