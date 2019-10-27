

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - Mothers from across the region came together on Sunday for the second annual Mamas for Mamas Swap.

Families can donate all kinds of baby and children's clothes, toys and other items that are still in good condition.

"This is only the second one and already the reach and the network that we've built … is obviously in the community very, very needed," says Kate Vanderlugt from Mamas for Mamas.

The event was held at Heffner Toyota.

And those who need something can simply have it for free even if they have nothing to donate back.

Organizers say it's all about giving moms a chance to get a leg up so they have money to spend on things like housing, food and bills.

The idea started in Kelowna, B.C. and now the swaps are held in communities across the country.

The long-term goal of the project is to have a permanent storefront where free items will be available all the time.