Mother speaks out, Guelph couple races against time: Our most read stories of the week
From powerful conversations about mental health, to a Guelph couple on a mission to ensure their terminally-ill daughter can be part of their wedding day, here are the most read stories of the week on CTV News Kitchener:
'It's unfathomable': Jaqueline McDermott's mother says daughter died by suicide
Jaqueline McDermott and her mother Nathalie St-Maurice seen in 2021. (Submitted/Nathalie St-Maurice)
Warning: This story includes discussion of suicide
It’s been more than a week since Jaqueline McDermott’s body was found, but her mother Nathalie St-Maurice said it never really “settles in.”
The 22-year-old had been the subject of an extensive search after being reported missing near Merritt B.C. on Oct. 1.
“We’ll never know. That’s the hardest part,” St-Maurice told CTV News at a memorial for her late daughter at a Vancouver skate park. “Yes, we found her body. Yes, we have closure because she’s not out there still lost and trying to be found, but we’ll never be able to answer the questions of exactly why or what was going through her head.”
MISSING THEN FOUND
The 22-year-old from Kitchener was reported missing in B.C. on Oct. 1. She was last seen in the community of Merritt.
RCMP said her vehicle was found broken down but she was not in it or near it. Her family said she left her hometown with the dream to travel Canada in her van earlier this year.
The search was extensive. It was not just RCMP and search and rescue teams involved, but also her parents and volunteers who did not know McDermott.
On Oct. 9, her body was found. RCMP said criminal activity was not involved in her death.
MOTHER SPEAKS OUT
St-Maurice said following McDermott’s death, there was a lot of speculation about how it happened. St-Maurice said she wanted to tell the public, not only to end speculation, but in the hopes that it could spark an important conversation about mental health.
“She died by suicide,” St-Maurice said. “And when you found out that she chose to do this herself – it’s unfathomable. Nobody knew. None of her friends.”
It wasn’t until after her death, when they went through McDermott’s journal, that they found her deep and darkest thoughts. Her mother said it painted a picture of a person they barely recognized.
“She was great at giving out the kindness, but for some reason she couldn’t accept that kindness back. It’s hard to do that actually, if you’re hurting, if you’re struggling,” St-Maurice said.
Her goal is to help other families and individuals who may be going through similar tough times.
“If you need someone to talk to you, talk to someone. Anyone. You have people in your life who care and who will move mountains to help you. Just ask. Let people surprise you by how much they love you and let them come and help you and just accept that love,” she said.
Keep reading here.
Fatal collision near New Hamburg leads to renewed calls for more safety measures
Oxford Road 5 and Punkeydoodles Avenue. (Colton Wiens/CTV News Kitchener)
A 22-year-old Wilmot Township woman was killed in a crash at the intersection of Oxford Road 5 and Punkeydoodles Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 22.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, around 7:35 p.m., a black Ford and a white Nissan crashed in the intersection.
The 22-year-old Wilmot Township woman driving the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a 16-year-old Wilmot Township girl, was taken to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police confirmed the two are sisters.
The crash led to renewed calls for safety measures at the dangerous rural intersection.
On Friday, Oxford County announced oversized stop signs with flashing lights will be installed at Punkeydoodles Corners.
Kitchener man sentenced to house arrest for threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Crowds of protesters await Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau in Cambridge, Ont. (Glen McGregor/CTV News) (Aug. 29, 2021)
Thomas Dyer has been sentenced to 60 days of house arrest as part of a conditional sentence after pleading guilty to uttering a threat to cause death to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
On Thursday morning, Justice Craig A. Parry delivered the sentence in an Ontario Court of Justice, noting in his sentencing he had to take into consideration the potential these threats could have had in the democratic election process.
Parry sentenced Dyer to a 60-day conditional sentence with the duration spent under house arrest. He is only allowed to leave for specific reasons such as work, legal, medical and on Sundays, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., to shop for vital necessities.
Dyer will also be on probation for 12 months and must complete 100 hours of community service.
“Our recourse is not through vigilantism. It’s through the ballot box,” Parry said in court. “This type of conduct aids and abets the rise of authoritarianism, it does not enhance democracy.”
Keep reading here.
Dirt pile raise concerns in Cambridge
Cambridge residents concerned about dirt piles behind their homes due to construction project. (CTV News/Spencer Turcotte)
Cambridge residents who live in homes that back onto the former Saginaw Golf Course say contractors are creating massive piles of dirt that aren’t only an eyesore, but also a possible health concern.
“It exceeds or is at the height of my bedroom windows,” said Frances Bowler, referencing the large pile of dirt seen behind her home. “And that’s ridiculous.”
The Saginaw Golf Club was sold to a Toronto-area developer in 2015 with plans to build 368 residential units on the 65-acre site.
Residents who live nearby said they are not trying to stop construction of the project, but instead want to mitigate the mess they said it is leaving behind.
“I might as well be in a prison garden where you walk around the bricks. I mean, this is ridiculous,” Bowler said, referring to the dirt pile as a “black ski hill.”
“The headlines are going to read ‘81-year-old skis in Cambridge.’ No way,” she joked.
Bowler said it is impacting her property as well. She bought new garden furniture but couldn’t use it because of the flying dirt.
“It’s now blowing right in through our upstairs window,” said Gary Alford, another resident, who referred to the dirt piles as “Mt. Dustmore.”
Keep reading here.
Guelph couple with terminally-ill daughter speeds up wedding plans
A Guelph couple moves up their wedding date so their terminally-ill daughter can attend. (Facebook/Karl Dovick)
A Guelph couple is speeding up their wedding plans so their terminally-ill daughter can be there for it.
The fast-tracked planning process began after they get word from doctors that 5-year-old Autumn is not responding to treatments for her stage four metastatic neuroblastoma.
"Our news we got last week was her cancer is aggressive, it's chemo-resistant and this is kind of it," explained her mother, Sarah Rogers, during a virtual interview from Ronald McDonald House in Toronto, where the couple is staying while their daughter gets treatment.
Doctors have now started doing MIBG treatment for Autumn, but if that doesn't work, they are out of options.
According the family, doctors have warned that the young girl only has a few months to live.
Having Autumn there for her wedding day is something Rogers has always wanted and Autumn has talked about wanting to be the flower girl.
"She already chose the colour of her dress, what's going to be on her dress. She knows how she's going to be throwing flowers," said Autumn's stepfather, Karl Dovick.
Keep reading here.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Boris Johnson out of race to be next U.K. prime minister
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Sunday he will not run to lead the Conservative Party, ending a short-lived, high-profile attempt to return to the prime minister's job he was ousted from little more than three months ago.
Report: Salman Rushdie lives, but loses use of eye and hand
Salman Rushdie's agent says the author has lost sight in one eye and the use of a hand as he recovers from an attack from a man who rushed the stage at an August literary event in western New York, according to a published report.
Canada won't make 'veiled threat' over Irish border, U.K. envoy Goodale says
Canada's envoy to the United Kingdom says Ottawa will not make 'a veiled threat' and suspend trade talks over concerns Britain may be breaching the agreement that stopped decades of conflict in Ireland.
North, South Koreas exchange warning shots along sea border
North Korea and South Korea exchanged warning shots along near their disputed western sea boundary on Monday, their militaries said, amid heightened tensions over North Korea's recent barrage of weapons tests.
Climate protesters throw mashed potatoes at Monet painting
Climate protesters threw mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting in a German museum to protest fossil fuel extraction on Sunday, and it was unclear whether the demonstration caused long-term damage to the artwork.
Jan. 6 panel won't let Donald Trump turn testimony into circus, Cheney says
The U.S. House committee investigating the Capitol riot won't give Donald Trump the chance to turn a possible live TV appearance of his subpoenaed testimony into a 'circus' and 'food fight' as lawmakers try to ensure he complies with their demands, the panel's vice-chair said Sunday.
Inflation and deceptive discounts loom over holiday shoppers
As inflation continues to weigh down Canadian spending, a retail expert says deceptive discounts based on higher regular prices could mislead shoppers this holiday season.
Russia's defence chief warns of 'dirty bomb' provocation
Russia's defence chief on Sunday alleged that Ukraine was preparing a 'provocation' involving a radioactive device, a stark claim that reflected soaring tensions as Moscow struggles to stem Ukrainian advances in the south and is building defensive positions in anticipation of Ukrainian offensives elsewhere.
China's Xi expands powers, promotes allies
President Xi Jinping, China's most powerful leader in decades, increased his dominance Sunday when he was named to another term as head of the ruling Communist Party in a break with tradition and promoted allies who support his vision of tighter control over society and the struggling economy.
London
-
Children among victims sent to hospital after three-vehicle crash
Four people, including an 11 and 14-year-old, were sent to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in east London, Ont. early Sunday afternoon.
-
Overnight shooting in downtown London, Ont. sends two to hospital
London police are investigating after two men arrived at hospital Sunday morning and were later linked to a downtown London, Ont. shooting incident.
-
Driver facing charges after crashing into north London, Ont. hydro pole
London, Ont. hydro crews spent hours repairing a hydro pole in north London after a pickup truck crashed into it early Sunday morning, and police confirm to CTV News London that the alleged driver is now facing multiple charges.
Windsor
-
Walkerville restaurant owner calling for police help after multiple break-ins
A Walkerville, Ont. business owner is frustrated and looking for help after a series of break-ins and the random appearance of a discarded gun at his restaurant. Tom Sotiriadis opened Milos Greek Grill a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, suffering from two of the worst years he’s ever been in the restaurant business.
-
Wyandotte Street closed Friday night due to residential garbage fire
A garbage fire in the basement of a residential building is the culprit for why a section of Wyandotte Street was shut down on Friday night, according to Windsor Fire and Rescue Services.
-
Homicide investigation underway following death of male youth: Chatham-Kent police
One youth is deceased and another youth is facing a murder charge following an incident in Chatham, Ont. on Friday night, police say.
Barrie
-
Final push ahead of Monday's election in Barrie
With the clock ticking down to the Ontario municipal election night, Simcoe County and Muskoka voters have a big decision to make.
-
Crash sends one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Dufferin County OPP says a man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Mono Sunday morning.
-
Tractor-trailer rollover closes section of Highway 11 near Gravenhurst
A tractor-trailer rollover near Gravenhurst has closed a section of Highway 11.
Northern Ontario
-
End of an era for the Italian Club in Copper Cliff
After almost 90 years the Italian Club in Greater Sudbury community of Copper Cliff is closing its doors.
-
Canada won't make 'veiled threat' over Irish border, U.K. envoy Goodale says
Canada's envoy to the United Kingdom says Ottawa will not make 'a veiled threat' and suspend trade talks over concerns Britain may be breaching the agreement that stopped decades of conflict in Ireland.
-
NDP unlikely to pull support for Liberals if commission concludes use of Emergencies Act was unjustified: Singh
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says it is unlikely that his party would pull their support for the Liberals if the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act concludes that doing so was not justified.
Ottawa
-
45-year-old facing charges after child, 8, dies in ATV collision in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges against a 45-year-old following the death of an eight-year-old in an ATV crash.
-
Atletico Ottawa punches ticket to Canadian Premier League championship game
Atletico advanced to next Sunday's championship game by defeating Pacific FC in the two-leg semi-final.
-
The complicated legacy of the capital's longest-serving mayor
At 36 years old, Jim Watson became mayor of the old City of Ottawa -- the youngest person to hold that office in the city's history. He returned as mayor in 2010 and handily won his next two elections. In total, Watson has served 15 years in the role.
Toronto
-
Two former Ontario party leaders hope to win mayoral races on Monday
Two former Ontario party leaders are vying for the position of mayor in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, and experts say their past record, experience and name recognition could prove to be a “double-edged sword.”
-
'No further risk to public safety': Toronto Island Airport reopens after suspicious package probe
Toronto police say they're confident there is "no further risk to public safety" after a suspicious package found attached to a bicycle late Saturday afternoon at the Island Airport’s Ferry Terminal.
-
Brampton calls for more staff ahead of municipal election amid 'unprecedented' resignations
The City of Brampton says it is “well prepared” for Monday’s municipal elections, despite a morning callout for staff due to an “unprecedented number of public and staff election worker resignations and training no-shows.”
Montreal
-
Historic Montreal apartment buildings severely damaged in 5-alarm fire
A fire broke out in a three-storey apartment building that dates to the late-1800s in Montreal, leaving multiple families out of their residences overnight.
-
CF Montreal eliminated after 3-1 loss to New York City FC
Montreal CF has been eliminated from the playoffs after a 3-1 loss to New York City FC in the MLS Eastern Association semifinals.
-
Felix Auger-Aliassime wins 2nd tennis title in 2 weeks
Felix Auger-Aliassime beat American Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 to claim his second tennis title in as many weeks at the European Open in Antwerp.
Atlantic
-
Man convicted of murdering a Moncton teen in the 1980s to have parole hearing
A parole hearing has been scheduled for December to decide whether a convicted killer will stay incarcerated or be allowed back on day parole.
-
Former orphanage for Black children reopens as Black business incubator, community hub
A century-old building where African Nova Scotian children faced horrific institutional abuse has been reimagined to serve the community while also providing a place for healing.
-
Woman suffers non-life threatening injuries following Dartmouth shooting: HRP
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a shooting that happened in Dartmouth, N.S., Sunday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Winter storm on the way to western and northern Manitoba
Environment Canada has issued snowfall and winter storm warnings for parts of western and northern Manitoba.
-
Province clears out 'Every Child Matters' legislature encampment
The Manitoba government has cleared out an illegal encampment located on the east side of the legislative grounds.
-
'I have a strong voice': Flett wants to continue AMC's legacy if elected Grand Chief
Jennifer Flett wants to continue the legacy of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) if she becomes its next Grand Chief in Wednesday's by-election.
Calgary
-
Premier Smith blames AHS for ‘manufacturing’ staffing shortages
Premier Danielle Smith says the reason staffing is a problem in Alberta’s healthcare system, is down to poor decision making by Alberta Health Services.
-
Cavalry hope to forge ahead to CPL final
Cavalry FC coach Tommy Wheeldon's believes his team can be road warriors Sunday.
-
Police investigating suspicious death of man in Rundle
Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death that took place in Rundle early Sunday morning.
Edmonton
-
'They will be towing vehicles': Edmonton looks at stepping up seasonal parking ban enforcement
Winter is coming and the City of Edmonton is looking into increased enforcement when it comes to seasonal parking bans.
-
Premier Smith blames AHS for ‘manufacturing’ staffing shortages
Premier Danielle Smith says the reason staffing is a problem in Alberta’s healthcare system, is down to poor decision making by Alberta Health Services.
-
Man, 33, killed in Sunday morning crash on Anthony Henday
A 33-year-old man was killed after crashing into a utility truck on Anthony Henday Drive Sunday morning.
Vancouver
-
Glue trap warning: B.C. wildlife rescue group seeing birds, bats getting caught
The Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C. is issuing a warning about the use of glue traps, after seeing an uptick in admissions related to the pest control method.
-
Contamination of Kamloops property not a reason to reduce its assessed value, panel rules
The owners of a one-acre property in downtown Kamloops that has been home to an automotive service garage since the 1970s have had their efforts to reduce the property's assessed value due to contamination on the site rejected.
-
B.C. breeding program takes 'monumental step' by releasing 3 endangered owls into the wild
Three northern spotted owls that were born and raised in a B.C. breeding facility were released into the wild, in what the province is describing as a "monumental step forward" for the critically endangered species.