KITCHENER -- Kitchener mom whose toddler overdosed on 'astronomical' amount of carfentanil sentenced

A Kitchener woman who fell asleep with opioids in her pocket and woke up to find her daughter limp has been sentenced to four years in prison. Nicole Eidt's 20-month-old daughter died from an "astronomical" amount of the deadly drug carfentanil in her system in February of this year.

The mother was sentenced on Wednesday morning after pleading guilty last week.

"Oh my god, I killed my baby. I should have known better. She can open zippers," she said, according to the agreed statement of facts.

Kitchener native stuck in Thailand with brain tumour returns to Canada

After discovering he had a brain tumour while travelling in Thailand and battling with an insurance company, Alex Witmer is finally back in his home country. The Kitchener native and his wife Jennifer arrived in Ottawa Saturday night following a 13,000-kilometre trip that included three stops for fuel and crew changes.

“We were just so thrilled to see him,” said Alex’s mother Amanda Witmer. “He still has a tan. You wouldn’t know there was anything wrong with him by looking at him, but there is.”

The 30-year-old Witmer began suffering from a severe migraine during his six week vacation in Thailand before doctors discovered a brain tumour. Allianz Insurance initially denied the couple’s medical claim because Witmer had gone to the hospital before the trip complaining of a headache.

The company reversed their decision shortly after the media picked up the story and agreed to pay for the air ambulance trip to Ottawa.

Former Hyndman Transport employee out of job, home

A woman is looking for a new job and a new home after the Ayr trucking company she worked for closed without notice. Hyndman Transport shut down after its American parent company, Celadon, announced Monday that it had filed for bankruptcy.

For Dawn Saxon, the issue is beyond more than work: she had been living out of her company truck for the last three years.

"I don't know what I'm going to do. I don't know where I'm going to go," she tells CTV.

Former neurologist now facing total of 63 sexual assault charges

A former Kitchener neurologist has been charged with sexually assaulting 29 more women. Jeffrey Sloka was already facing 34 charges for sex crimes against former patients.

He appeared in a Kitchener courtroom on Tuesday morning and is expected to appear again in January. In September, regional police told CTV that most of the sexual assault allegations stemmed from his time working at Grand River Hospital.

Girl, 10, allegedly pushed down by opposing coach at hockey tournament

An Ayr family is looking to press charges after they claim a hockey coach from an opposing team pushed their daughter. The incident happened at a hockey tournament in Pennsylvania.

Vanessa Janzen says a coach on the other bench pushed her 10-year-old daughter, Brooklyn.

"She was crying, she was screaming, she was really upset. Hysterical," Janzen says. "Her explanation of it was, he reached out and he struck her. She could feel his fingers go into her throat and she fell to the ground."