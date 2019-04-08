

CTV Kitchener





A driver was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol while her toddler was in the back seat of the vehicle.

Stratford police got a tip about a possible impaired driver heading from Shakespeare toward Stratford on Sunday around 9 p.m.

The driver, 34, was found showing signs of impairment and was placed under arrest. Police say her two-year-old son was in the back seat.

He was taken into care by the police and later given over to a family member.

Police brought the driver to the Sebringville OPP detachment where she provided breath samples. Police say they showed that she had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in her system.

She was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and operating while impaired – blood alcohol concentration.

Her name was not released, but police say she is a Stratford resident.

The Children’s Aid Society was contacted to follow up with the mother and child.