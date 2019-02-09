

CTV Kitchener





The OPP were called to a reported break and enter that turned out to be a mother’s two-year-old child stuck in the garage.

The mother was home with her two children on Monday in their Delhi residence when she heard commotion coming from her garage.

She contacted police immediately for what sounded like someone attempting to enter the home.

Police soon arrived and entered the garage to find the child, who had gotten into the room without the mother’s knowledge.