

CTV Kitchener





A 31-year-old woman and her four-year-old son were taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle at a Cambridge intersection.

Waterloo Regional Police say it happened shortly before 6 p.m. Friday at Hespeler Road and Bishop Street.

According to police, the mother and son were hit by a dark-coloured SUV or pickup truck that was making a right turn onto Hespeler. They were walking in a crosswalk at the time, and were knocked to the ground.

Police say the vehicle continued on toward Highway 401 without stopping.

The woman and her son are both expected to survive.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police.