    • Mother and son arrested in Guelph for drug trafficking

    (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener) (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
    Guelph police have arrested a mother and son and charged them for drug trafficking.

    Police first received information about people trafficking cocaine last summer.

    They say they watched several transactions, and in late December, an undercover cop met with a man outside an apartment building to purchase cocaine.

    On Tuesday afternoon, police executed a search warrant at an apartment near Wellington and Neeve Streets.

    Police say a woman was seen inside trying to hide a baggie of suspected crack cocaine.

    Officers seized roughly $1,000 worth of suspected cocaine and crack cocaine, cash, a digital scale with drug residue, and drug packaging.

    A 61-year-old Guelph woman and a 24-year-old Guelph man have both been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking. The man also faces an addition trafficking charge.

