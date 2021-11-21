Mother and five children safe following house fire in Woodstock

WOODSTOCK -

A mother and her five children have been displaced after a fire ripped through their home Saturday night on Thompson Street in Woodstock.

Fire crews were called to the blaze around 7:15 p.m. and all of the occupants were able to get out safely with no injuries.

In a tweet posted at 10:50 p.m., the Woodstock Fire Department said the "very stubborn fire" had moved into the walls of the structure and firefighters were forced back by poor visibility and could not enter the home due to concerns the first floor could collapse.

House fire on Thompson St is still an Active Incident. Crews are dealing with a very stubborn fire, now in the walls of the structure. Firefighters were forced back by poor visibility and concerns over possible collapse of the first floor. Diligently working to put out this fire. pic.twitter.com/nat2dHDuYp — Woodstock Fire Dept (@WoodstockFireDe) November 21, 2021

Firefighters broke into a side wall of the home to contain the blaze from outside the structure.

Officials confirmed to CTV that the fire originated in the basement before moving through the upper floors. The first floor partially collapsed and structural damage to the exterior of the home is visible.

Attacking the fire hidden inside the wall from the exterior of the house. Crews had to open up the brick wall to properly suppress the fire as interior fire attack was not possible due potential first floor collapse. Fire watch remained overnight. Majority of the house was saved! pic.twitter.com/c6iUDElPm9 — Woodstock Fire Dept (@WoodstockFireDe) November 21, 2021

Inspectors estimate approximately $500,000 in damage and further examination is needed to verify if the home can be salvaged or need to be torn down.

Officials say the mother and children are staying in a hotel in the meantime.

The house did have working fire alarms and a cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.

The fire is still under investigation but is not currently considered suspicious.