KITCHENER -- The University of Waterloo says all "large classes" will continue to be offered online in the winter semester.

Some classes and supports will be available in-person, but most students will continue to learn remotely.

"Thanks to our experiences with our successful spring and fall terms, we have learned a lot and our instructors have made significant investments in upgrades to distance learning," a letter to students reads in part.

UW officials say the decision will help them follow the advice of public health officials, especially as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Ontario.

The school says it hopes to offer on-campus experiences and supports for as many students as possible, provided they can follow public health guidelines.

"Though the COVID-19 situation may change throughout the term, classes that start online will stay online throughout winter term," the letter says.

Anyone who is on campus is asked to wear a face covering in all common areas of university buildings and maintain physical distance as much as possible.