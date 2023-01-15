Most read stories of the week: Turnout in Dover for Friday the 13th, driver sentenced in double-fatal crash, propane tanks found at Cambridge encampment
Die-hard bikers turn out for snowy Friday the 13th in Dover, but most leave motorcycles at home
Snowy cold conditions appear to have kept the usual crowds away from Port Dover for Friday the 13th.
Bikers normally flock to the lakeside Ontario town whenever the 13th day of the month falls on a Friday. The tradition dates back to 1991 and the event regularly draws tens of thousands of visitors.
But on Friday morning, CTV News spotted only three motorcycles downtown.
There were still dozens of people in the streets and stores had their usual Friday the 13th t-shirts out for sale, but many visitors said they opted for four-wheeled means of transportation to get to town.
Al Lancaric and his brother drove in from Toronto.
“In the summer, yes it was great," Lancaric said. "You couldn’t walk through here, there was so many people, but it’s not the case today."
Regardless of the weather, many visitors said they still wanted to come to town to make sure they got a t-shirt and met up with some of the people they look forward to seeing each year.
‘The nightmare will never be over’: Driver sentenced, family reacts in tragic double-fatal crash
The driver charged in a horrific crash that killed two children in 2021 was sentenced on Tuesday, after emotional victim impact statements were read in court.
The accused, who was a youth at the time he was charged, was sentenced to two years of probation – which includes 200 hours of community service. He also has to pay $6,000 in fines and obey a three-year driving prohibition, concurrent on all counts.
On Jan. 31, 2021, Susan Lodge was driving home with her three children when a crash in North Dumfries took two of their lives.
Evan, 12, died on scene. Amanda, 10, was resuscitated on scene but remained in a coma and died a few days later in hospital.
Alyssa, 9, and the mother, Susan, survived.
Susan was in tears, clutching a photo of her three kids as she read her statement on Tuesday.
“I am not fine. I will never be fine,” she said. ““Will I ever experience pure joy again? At this point, I can’t see it.”
Alyssa, Susan and Greg Lodge stand in front of the Kitchener courthouse with friends and family behind them on Jan. 10, 2023. (CTV News/Krista Sharpe)
‘Like a missile that could explode’: Dozens of propane tanks found in the area of Cambridge encampment fire
The Cambridge fire department says an encampment fire that shut down Highway 401 in Cambridge Wednesday night could have been a lot worse as dozens of propane tanks were later found in the area of the fire.
On Thursday, Captain John Percy, fire prevention officer with the Cambridge Fire Department, said those propane tanks “could be like a missile that could explode.”
“Our primary concern after that, after the people, is the use of propane tanks in the area, and they were probably 60 propane tanks,” Percy said. “Ones that we would use for our barbecue that are being used in this facility. The challenge with propane is that it’s a compressed gas.”
The fire resulted in a section of Highway 401 eastbound in Cambridge being shut down just after 9 p.m. for several hours.
An encampment fire on Jan. 11 which resulted in police closing Highway 401 Eastbound near Cambridge. (Submitted/Tamás Törös)
An emotional farewell to Forwell Super Variety in Kitchener
After more than 60 years in business, staff at a Kitchener staple will have to say a final farewell to their customers.
Forwell Super Variety has been on Lancaster Street since 1961.
“As a family, we've decided that we have to close,” manager Tracy Schneider said.
Schneider said it was a tough decision but one they had to make due to a looming road construction project on Lancaster Street. The work is expected to take a couple of years. Schneider said the store is aging and is in need of repairs and the family worries it won’t be worth it to keep it open.
Schneider said her greatest memory she’ll cherish from the store is the three decades she worked alongside her father.
“My dad said ‘sleep here in the office’ and we slept in the office and we ate snacks and read magazines and apparently we were security at 15 years old,” Schneider said.
Forwell Super Variety in Kitchener Jan. 11, 2023. (CTV News/Spencer Turcotte)
Thieves flip 8 trucks at gravel pit outside Guelph, Ont. To get at catalytic converters
Police are investigating after someone flipped over eight large trucks at a gravel pit outside Aberfoyle, Ont. and stole the vehicles’ catalytic converters.
In a video posted to Twitter Friday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Joshua Cunningham said the theft happened the night before.
Part of a vehicle’s exhaust system, catalytic converters contain precious metals such as rhodium, platinum and palladium that can be sold on the black market.
“Catalytic converters thefts are nothing new, but what is unusual about the incident is the thieves used a piece of on-site equipment to flip the trucks onto their sides causing much more damage to the vehicle than would be necessary,” Cunningham said.
A spokesperson for Canada Building Materials said the theft happened at a gravel pit just outside Aberfoyle. The estimated cost of the damage hasn't been determined yet, but eight trucks were flipped over, the spokesperson said.
Trucks flipped over during a catalytic converter theft at a gravel pit outside Aberfoyle, Ont. (OPP)
UofT student suing Toronto police for $1.6M after he was allegedly Tasered with an officer’s knee on his neck
A police officer’s knee was pinned against the neck of a University of Toronto student as he was repeatedly Tasered on the ground with his hands behind his head before his identification proved what he had told police – they had the wrong man, a statement of claim says.
BREAKING | Beloved former Canuck Gino Odjick dies at 52
Gino Odjick, a fan favourite who played eight seasons with the Vancouver Canucks, has died.
Military concerned by Canada's absence from American-British-Australian security pact
There are concerns at the highest levels of the Canadian Armed Forces that this country won't have access to the same cutting-edge military technology as its closest allies because it is not part of a security pact between Australia, Britain and the United States.
Kraemer scores four goals to lead Canada past Sweden for women's U18 hockey gold
Caitlin Kraemer led the way with four goals as Canada routed Sweden 10-0 to claim its second consecutive gold medal at the women's world under-18 hockey championship on Sunday.
A look inside one of the most expensive homes ever sold in Ottawa
A two-storey home with spectacular views in the Old Village of Rockcliffe Park is one of the most expensive homes ever sold in the city of Ottawa.
68 confirmed dead, 4 missing in Nepal's worst plane crash in decades
A plane making a 27-minute flight to a Nepal tourist town crashed into a gorge Sunday while attempting to land at a newly opened airport, killing at least 68 of the 72 people. At least one witness reported hearing cries for help from the fiery wreck. It's the country's deadliest airplane accident in three decades.
How to protect your mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday'
Registered social worker and psychotherapist Vera Cheng shares advice for how Canadians can protect their mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday.' The third Monday of the month, January 16, will mark ‘Blue Monday,’ considered to be the saddest day of the year and a particularly heavy time for some.
Mass held near site of Quebec propane explosion as three remain missing
A solidarity mass is underway in a town north of Montreal where three people remain missing following a fire and explosion at a propane distribution company. Several hundred people were in the pews of the local church as the ceremony began just after 10:30 in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Que., about 50 kilometres north of Montreal.
Russian strike on Ukraine apartment that killed 30 marks deadliest attack on civilians in months
The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro rose to 29 Sunday, the regional governor reported as rescue workers scrambled to pull survivors from the rubble.
'I desperately needed this'; Homeless appreciative of local volunteer handing out winter clothing
Donna Atkinson-Wilson has a passion for helping the homeless
Team Canada wins gold in the IIHF U18 Women's World Championship
While Canada squeaked by Finland Saturday in overtime to reach the final, they had no issues scoring Sunday
-
Woman charged for cutting numerous internet cables in Owen Sound
A 41 year old woman is facing Mischief charges for allegedly cutting internet and cable lines outside more than 10 homes in Owen Sound
Team Canada wins gold in the IIHF U18 Women's World Championship
While Canada squeaked by Finland Saturday in overtime to reach the final, they had no issues scoring Sunday
-
'Why so loud?': South Walkerville residents call on city to stop late night train whistles
Train whistles are an important safety measure to protect drivers and pedestrians at level crossings
-
Hundreds gather at Windsor Hindu Mandir to celebrate Pongal
Hundreds of people gathered Sunday at Windsor's Hindu Temple and Cultural Centre to celebrate the harvest festival known as Pongal
Ryan's Hope over capacity, searching for new space
Ryan's Hope has been at the Burton Avenue United Church since forming in 2020, but say the space they currently have is hindering their ability to help the community.
-
One person dead after Caledon collision: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say at least one person has died following a collision in Caledon.
-
Simcoe County ski hill operators hope to turn corner on warm temperatures
Temperatures throughout Simcoe County have been unseasonably warm, creating numerous challenges for those in charge of the ski hills across Simcoe County.
National Non-Smoking Week kicks-off
Sunday marks the start of National Non-Smoking Week – a week focused on helping people quit smoking as well as trying to prevent others from starting.
-
Greater Sudbury LifeLabs location closed until further notice
The LifeLabs Medical Laboratory location in the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda will be closed for 30 days or more.
Ottawa firefighters use cellphone signals to find lost hikers
Ottawa firefighters used cellphone signals to help rescue two people who got lost in the South March Highlands Conservation Forest Saturday as it got dark.
-
A look inside one of the most expensive homes ever sold in Ottawa
A two-storey home with spectacular views in the Old Village of Rockcliffe Park is one of the most expensive homes ever sold in the city of Ottawa.
Ottawa residents brave the cold to buy bagel-inspired Nike shoes
Devout sneaker heads braved the bitter cold in the nation's capital on Sunday as local shops hosted early sales of Nike’s latest dunk lows shoes, dubbed the ‘Montreal Bagel’.
Tributes pour in for former broadcaster and lieutenant governor David Onley
Broadcaster and former Ontario lieutenant governor David Onley, who passed away this weekend at age 72, is being remembered as a bold advocate for disability issues whose warm character endeared him to many.
-
Public transit struggling to lure back riders amid rising costs of living
Public transit systems across Canada are grappling with revenue shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, in many cases, reduced ridership has been slower to rebound than anticipated.
Man, woman found dead in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que. home
Quebec provincial police (SQ) are investigating after a man and woman were found dead at a home in Vaudreuil-Dorion Sunday. The SQ could not say if there were signs of violence or if the case is being investigated as a homicide.
-
Mass held near site of Quebec propane explosion as three remain missing
A solidarity mass is underway in a town north of Montreal where three people remain missing following a fire and explosion at a propane distribution company. Several hundred people were in the pews of the local church as the ceremony began just after 10:30 in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Que., about 50 kilometres north of Montreal.
Teen falls into icy St. Lawrence River, calls 911, is saved
A 19-year-old woman who fell into the St. Lawrence River while in Montreal's Old Port was rescued Sunday morning by emergency services after calling 911 herself.
Union calls Halifax hospital emergency department 'revolving door' of staff
The union for health workers and nurses at a major Halifax hospital emergency department describes its staffing as a "revolving door" of junior and inexperienced employees.
-
Environment Canada forecasts freezing rain and rainfall for most of Atlantic Canada
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain alert for much of Atlantic Canada Sunday.
Clean-up underway after snow and freezing rain in the Maritimes
It’s the middle of January but Nova Scotia has seen very little snow to this point but thanks to an overnight buildup of freezing rain and drizzle, some people were in clean-up mode.
One person in hospital after train collision in Southdale
A collision in Southdale involving a train has sent one person to hospital and closed down several intersections in the area Sunday afternoon, snarling traffic for hours.
-
'100% higher or more': High material costs biggest challenge for contractors
As demand for renovations remains high, contractors and customers are being forced to pay more for materials.
Manitoba RCMP investigate two weekend homicides
Manitoba RCMP Major Crime Services is looking into two homicides in different parts of the province over the weekend.
Armed combat tournament brings medieval knights to Okotoks
Eight teams from across Canada and the United States competed in the ‘Canada Cup’ that saw heavy steel blades and swords clank together at the Okotoks Ag Arena on Sunday.
-
Large crowds celebrate Lunar New Year in Calgary's Chinatown
Thousands of people gathered in Calgary's Chinatown Saturday to celebrate the Lunar New Year.
1 dead in motor vehicle collision west of Fort Macleod
A 26-year-old Okotoks resident is dead and three others, including a five-year-old child, were seriously injured after a multi-vehicle collision that took place early Sunday near Fort Macleod.
Smith says she urged minister to consider whether COVID prosecutions could succeed
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has delivered a third version of what she discussed with justice officials over how to handle the prosecution of people charged with breaking COVID-19 health rules.
-
'Alfred the Adventurer' hamster rescued from winter cold by Edmonton woman
A chance encounter last week has an Edmontonian putting the call out for anyone who is missing a hamster that ran away.
'A lot of stuff was taken': Wizard's Comics robbery nabs thousands in merchandise
A Garneau area store was broken into early Saturday morning, with the thieves nabbing thousands in comics and collectibles, including some that don't even belong to the store.
BREAKING | Beloved former Canuck Gino Odjick dies at 52
Gino Odjick, a fan favourite who played eight seasons with the Vancouver Canucks, has died.
RCMP investigating fatal crash in Surrey
One person has died after a crash in Surrey early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Saturday was the warmest Jan. 14 on record in two B.C. communities, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.