Most-read stories of the week: Strikes, murder trial, missing bird returns

Members of Canada’s largest federal public service union hit the picket lines Wednesday morning.

Some 155,000 Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) members are off the job, including 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) employees – meaning we could see delays when it comes to travel and taxes.

The union is calling the strike action one of the largest in Canadian history.

In Kitchener, hundreds picketed in front of the CRA office downtown.

“We’re really happy with the turnout,” strike captain Sam Brunton-Lewis said. “Everybody’s in good spirits out here and [we’re] looking to get a fair contract by showing up here and showing our solidarity.”

Dozens of text messages were presented to a Kitchener courtroom Friday as a computer forensic analyst from Waterloo regional police was called as a witness at the trial of Ager Hasan.

From pleas to get back together to assurances he'd never hurt her and requests for visits, the jury saw and heard multiple texts sent from Hasan’s phone to former partner Melinda Vasilije.

Court heard Vasilije broke up with Hasan in a text on April 3, 2017. It would be just over three weeks later when the 22-year-old would be found dead on the living room floor of her Country Hill Drive apartment.

One of the texts wrote in part: “I don’t know what else to say other than i’m sorry. I still and will always love you but I’m just not happy anymore (sic).”

That night, the court heard Hasan showed up at her apartment banging on the patio door. Texts entered into evidence indicate starting on April 9, Hasan began sending a series of text messages to Vasilije.

The search for Sweetheart the cockatiel is over, with the beloved bird now back at his home in Waterloo.

Sonya Mahnke’s pet bird went missing earlier this year after her fiancé walked outside without realizing Sweetheart was on his shoulder. The strong winds caught the little bird by surprise and every time he tried to fly back inside the house, he was pushed back further and further until they couldn’t see the struggling bird anymore.

It sparked a community-wide search for the cockatiel.

“You run out to sites where there were possible sightings, and you look for an hour and then there's nothing. It's just hard,” said Mahnke.

Then earlier this week, Mahnke got a glimmer of hope after she was alerted of a bird that was brought into the Humane Society of Kitchener-Waterloo and Stratford-Perth after being found a multi-level parking garage.

“And I'm like ‘oh my gosh, I actually think this could be Sweetheart,’” Mahnke said.

Sonya Mahnke and her pet cockatiels. Sweetheart, who isn't yet strong enough to fly, sits in the cage. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV Kitchener)

A Kitchener woman is celebrating after taking home the top prize of $1,000 a day for life in the July 18 Daily Grand draw.

Colleen Godard, who works as a receptionist, opted for a lump sum amount of $7 million.

“I ran to the grocery store to grab a few things and realized I had some tickets to check. When the kiosk said, 'Big Winner' I thought I must have won $1,000 or so, and when I handed my ticket to the cashier to check, the machine froze,” Godard said in a news release from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

Colleen Godard claims her winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. (Submitted/OLG)

Two more Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) schools are getting new names.

At a meeting on Wednesday, trustees gave preliminary approval to changing the name of A.R. Kaufman Public School in Kitchener to Hillside Public School. Meanwhile Ryerson Public School in Cambridge will be renamed Blue Heron Public School.

The decisions are expected to receive final ratification at the next regular board of trustees meeting on Monday.

The main office of the Waterloo Region District School Board is seen on July 21, 2022. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News Kitchener)