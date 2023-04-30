Most-read stories of the week: School bus crash, WRDSB cyberattack, Roos Island
Minor injuries reported after school bus crash near Brantford
Two people have been injured in a school bus crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon just north of Brantford, Ont., police say. Police said at the time of the crash there were only two occupants onboard the vehicle, a 13-year-old and the driver.
“Both individuals have been transported to hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries,” police said in a news release.
Police said initial information indicates the bus rolled over. In a tweet posted at 4:44 p.m. Tuesday, police said officers are on scene of the collision at Park Road North and Governors Road East.
Internal memos reveal wide-ranging impacts of WRDSB cyberattack
Nine months after a cyberattack at the Waterloo Regional District School Board (WRDSB), we’re learning more about what was impacted and how the breach was handled. On Wednesday, the board’s associate director sat down with CTV News in an exclusive interview, speaking about the incident and its aftermath for the first time.
Memos obtained through a Freedom of Information Request also shed more light on the scope of the attack. CTV News put in a request for all emails, memos and internal communication about last summer’s cyberattack.
More than 1,000 pages were identified, but ultimately the board only released 38, citing privacy and solicitor-client privilege as reasons for withholding the rest.
Protestors confront security and police outside Kitchener encampment
There were tense scenes at Kitchener’s Victoria Park Thursday as demonstrators gathered to object to the closure of Roos Island and efforts by the City of Kitchener to relocate people living in an encampment there.
Homeless advocates came to the park trying to deliver food and social services to people on the island, but security guards wouldn’t let them through a gateinstalled by the City of Kitchener on Wednesday.
Only legal aid was allowed onto the island – at least at first.
“They don’t want to live in a tent, but they want to make sure that they’re not moving from one bad situation to another bad situation,” said Shannon Down, executive director of Waterloo Region Community Legal Services.
Protestors attempt to open the gate onto Roos Island in Kitchener's Victoria Park as police and personnel from a private security company hired by the city try to hold it closed on April 27, 2023. (CTV Kitchener)
Humane society finds four more abandoned large breed dogs
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth says they have found four more abandoned large breed dogs.
The humane society said on March 23, they responded to reports of dogs running loose in and around Mitchell in Perth County. They said animal services officers attended and were able to safely capture four dogs.
Then, over the course of the following week, they said four more dogs were reported. Officers have captured and brought those dogs into care as well.
Staff suspect all eight dogs came from the same household. The humane society said Ontario Provincial Police is investigating the incident and looking for any information that could help.
Glory, Hope, Maddie and Dream (left to right) were among eight dogs found abandoned in Perth County. They are now up for adoption. (Submitted/Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth)
'I'm very upset': Waterloo parent takes issue with handling of air filter units in school
Rolled out across Ontario during the pandemic as a means to reduce airborne viral spread, a Waterloo parent is taking issue with how the public school board is using its HEPA filter units in classrooms and has kept her child at home for the entirety of the calendar year thus far because of what she sees as a failure to address air quality in class.
Late last year, the concerned parent — whom CTV News has agreed to identify only as Amanda due to fears of harassment in bringing up these concerns — rushed her then four-year-old child to hospital as he struggled to breathe. Amanda says the ordeal turned into a two-week hospital stay and a diagnosis of bacterial pneumonia.
“They had to put him on [intravenous therapy], antibiotics, and we went through over a dozen X-rays and blood draws, and it was just an awful experience for him and myself as a parent,” she said in an interview.
Amanda says her doctor advised a six-week stay at home to recuperate following his release from hospital on January 2.
An example of a HEPA filter in a school. (CTV)
Canada ends evacuation flights from Sudan over 'deteriorating security situation'
The federal government will no longer offer evacuation flights out of Sudan 'due to the deteriorating security situation' in the country.
Relatives bury children killed in Russian missile attack
Relatives and friends cried next to coffins on Sunday as they buried children and others killed in a Russian missile attack on this central Ukrainian city, while fighting claimed more lives elsewhere.
Police manhunt continues for suspect in Texas mass shooting
Law enforcement officers were going door-to-door Sunday searching for clues about a gunman who fled after killing five people in a rural Texas town after his neighbours asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard.
'Some progress' on strike issues PSAC says ahead of planned Ottawa rally Monday
The Public Service Alliance of Canada is planning on bringing in busloads of workers from Montreal for a large rally in Ottawa on Monday if the union and the federal government fail to reach an agreement this weekend.
Fossil fuel investments still necessary during clean energy transition: ex-BoC governor Carney
Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney insists achieving net-zero emissions does not necessarily mean a complete halt on investments in the oil and gas sector during the transition.
Can AI 'bring back' the dead? Debating the use of tech in the grieving process
Is it possible to recreate a dead person through artificial intelligence? Some experts are wary of how the tech could be used in the grieving process.
'Only in Newfoundland': Dildo, N.L., man captures phallic iceberg in Conception Bay
A Dildo, N.L., man's photo of a phallic iceberg in Newfoundland's Conception Bay is getting laughs across the globe.
Maple Leafs advance to second round of playoffs for first time since 2004 after OT victory
The Toronto Maple Leafs are advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004 after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in overtime.
Canadian socialite pleads guilty in shooting death of Belize police officer
A Canadian socialite has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the May 2021 shooting death of a senior police officer in Belize.
BREAKING
BREAKING | Overnight hit-and-run leaves man with life-threatening injuries: London police
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries and a driver has been arrested after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in downtown London, Ont. early Sunday morning.
Dramatic maritime rescue on Lake Huron
Fred Wondergem was captaining a fishing charter Saturday afternoon on Lake Huron when a distress call came over the maritime radio. 'As soon as that call came in, we’re obligated to assist,' he said.
Massive police presence turns out to be false alarm
A dozen London Police Service cruisers arrived in the area of 106 and 110 Baseline Rd. W. just before 9 a.m. Sunday morning. Police told CTV News London they received a report of what sounded like a gun shot from an apartment building,
Windsor
Attempted murder investigation underway in Chatham, Ont.
One man is recovering from his injuries and a second man has been arrested after a shooting in downtown Chatham early Sunday morning.
-
Wet, dreary weather to continue in Windsor, Ont.
April showers will continue into May, as a prolonged stretch of soggy and overcast weather is expected to continue in Windsor.
-
Windsor-Essex launches digital passport to help residents shop local
Windsor-Essex County residents are encouraged to sign up for a digital passport that will help them get a better taste of the region and support local food and wine vendors.
Barrie
Search for missing man on Bass Lake reaches day three
Provincial police are searching the shoreline and water at Bass Lake in Oro-Medonte for a man reported missing who had gone fishing and didn't return.
-
Garage goes up in flames in Barrie's north-end
Fire officials confirmed the fire started in the garage and spread partially to the home.
Gateway Casinos begins staged reopening of Ontario properties
Gateway Casinos said it would reopen its Innisfil casino at noon on Saturday, with other sites to follow in the coming days.
Northern Ontario
Heavy rain, up to 70 mm expected in northern Ontario by Monday as flood warnings continue
Environment Canada issued another weather alerts Sunday for communities across northeastern Ontario with rain up to 70 millimetres in some areas. Here is what you need to know.
-
Two men plead guilty to shooting moose standing in northern Ont. road
Two men from southern Ontario pleaded guilty to shooting a moose standing on a road north of Thunder Bay in 2021.
-
Ottawa
-
Eastern Ontario man's stolen truck found, but dog still missing
An eastern Ontario man whose dog was stolen with his pickup truck south of Ottawa says his vehicle has been located, but his dog is still nowhere to be found.
-
No injuries reported in four fires this weekend in Ottawa
No one has been reported hurt after four separate fires in Ottawa this weekend.
Toronto
Maple Leafs advance to second round of playoffs for first time since 2004 after OT victory
The Toronto Maple Leafs are advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004 after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in overtime.
'A beacon of protection': Girl's death sparks training for judges in Ontario
Ontario introduced legislation last week that will see provincially appointed judges and justices of the peace receive education and training on intimate partner violence and coercive control.
-
Three dead after suspected drug overdoses in Markham, Ont.
Police in York Region are warning the public after three people died of a suspected drug overdose over the weekend in Markham.
Montreal
An 'aggressive biter': There's a new tick to worry about in Quebec and Ontario
Quebec and Ontario public health bodies are reminding residents that as the snow melts, ticks emerge. In addition to the Lyme disease carrying blacklegged tick, scientists are also concerned about the lone star tick which is being spotted north of its home in the southern United States and Mexico.
-
Quebec minimum wage increases to $15.25 Monday
Starting May 1, 2023, employees who make minimum wage will see their hourly pay increase by $1 to $15.25 per hour
-
Three buildings evacuated in Montreal leaving three dozen out of their homes
Three residential buildings had to be evacuated as a precautionary measure in the Montreal borough of Rosemont--La Petite-Patrie on Saturday. The buildings showed possible signs of collapse.
Atlantic
NB Power cuts ties with private instructor for driving truck into federal picketers
New Brunswick's Crown energy corporation says it has cut ties with a private instructor after one of its trucks was filmed driving into a federal public service picket and pushing someone down the street.
-
New Brunswick town unveils new statue for human rights hero
A new tribute to a pioneer of human rights worldwide has been unveiled in his New Brunswick hometown.
-
Halifax Polar Plunge returns in support of Special Olympics Nova Scotia
The annual Polar Plunge made a comeback to Halifax, raising about $30,000 to support children with intellectual disabilities through Special Olympics Nova Scotia.
Winnipeg
'I'm proud of the group': Cheveldayoff happy with team despite quick out in playoffs
Despite falling in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in five games and just squeezing into the last wild card spot in the west, Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said he was proud of what his team accomplished.
-
Provincial government contributing millions for Grace Hospital ICU expansion, more beds
More beds will be available in the intensive care unit at Grace Hospital.
-
More than 6,600 customers impacted by planned Hydro outage
Those in the area of Victoria Beach will be without power for a portion of the day as a scheduled outage is taking place.
Calgary
Checkmate Foundation seeks to elevate the profile of chess in Calgary
Chess has risen in popularity over the past few years and a Calgary group is working to continue that trend.
-
‘There was tragedy, but it’s also a story of survival’: Marking 120 years since the Frank Slide
At 4:10 a.m. on April 29th, 1903, a giant and deadly rock slide covered parts of Frank, Alta. while most residents slept.
-
UCP, NDP paint dystopian portraits of rivals ahead of expected election writ drop
The writ is expected to drop Monday in Alberta for an election campaign that effectively began weeks ago with both Danielle Smith’s United Conservatives and Rachel Notley’s New Democrats warning of the dystopian future should their opponents triumph.
Edmonton
BREAKING | Evacuation order issued for residents in area between Barrhead and Westlock due to fire
Barrhead and Westlock RCMP say people who reside between Township Road 592 and 594 and Range Road 15 and 24 to evacuate immediately, because a fire is burning out of control in the area.
-
Man stabs 2 people downtown, shot by officer: EPS
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after an officer shot a man who police say stabbed two people in downtown Edmonton Saturday.
-
Grass fire sparks evacuation orders in Parkland County
Residents of two hamlets approximately 80 kilometres west of Edmonton have been ordered to evacuate due to an encroaching grass fire.
Vancouver
-
Evacuation alert issued for properties threatened by Lost Valley wildfire in B.C.
An out-of-control wildfire has prompted an evacuation alert for about 27 properties in B.C.'s Thompson-Nicola Regional District.
-
Researchers working to assess eruption risk of B.C.'s Mt. Meager
A team of scientists from B.C. and beyond are ramping up research on what's believed to be the province's only active volcano, Mt. Meager.