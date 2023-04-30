Most-read stories of the week: School bus crash, WRDSB cyberattack, Roos Island

Two people have been injured in a school bus crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon just north of Brantford, Ont., police say. Police said at the time of the crash there were only two occupants onboard the vehicle, a 13-year-old and the driver.

“Both individuals have been transported to hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries,” police said in a news release.

Police said initial information indicates the bus rolled over. In a tweet posted at 4:44 p.m. Tuesday, police said officers are on scene of the collision at Park Road North and Governors Road East.

Nine months after a cyberattack at the Waterloo Regional District School Board (WRDSB), we’re learning more about what was impacted and how the breach was handled. On Wednesday, the board’s associate director sat down with CTV News in an exclusive interview, speaking about the incident and its aftermath for the first time.

Memos obtained through a Freedom of Information Request also shed more light on the scope of the attack. CTV News put in a request for all emails, memos and internal communication about last summer’s cyberattack.

More than 1,000 pages were identified, but ultimately the board only released 38, citing privacy and solicitor-client privilege as reasons for withholding the rest.

There were tense scenes at Kitchener’s Victoria Park Thursday as demonstrators gathered to object to the closure of Roos Island and efforts by the City of Kitchener to relocate people living in an encampment there.

Homeless advocates came to the park trying to deliver food and social services to people on the island, but security guards wouldn’t let them through a gateinstalled by the City of Kitchener on Wednesday.

Only legal aid was allowed onto the island – at least at first.

“They don’t want to live in a tent, but they want to make sure that they’re not moving from one bad situation to another bad situation,” said Shannon Down, executive director of Waterloo Region Community Legal Services.

Protestors attempt to open the gate onto Roos Island in Kitchener's Victoria Park as police and personnel from a private security company hired by the city try to hold it closed on April 27, 2023. (CTV Kitchener)

The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth says they have found four more abandoned large breed dogs.

The humane society said on March 23, they responded to reports of dogs running loose in and around Mitchell in Perth County. They said animal services officers attended and were able to safely capture four dogs.

Then, over the course of the following week, they said four more dogs were reported. Officers have captured and brought those dogs into care as well.

Staff suspect all eight dogs came from the same household. The humane society said Ontario Provincial Police is investigating the incident and looking for any information that could help.

Glory, Hope, Maddie and Dream (left to right) were among eight dogs found abandoned in Perth County. They are now up for adoption. (Submitted/Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth)

Rolled out across Ontario during the pandemic as a means to reduce airborne viral spread, a Waterloo parent is taking issue with how the public school board is using its HEPA filter units in classrooms and has kept her child at home for the entirety of the calendar year thus far because of what she sees as a failure to address air quality in class.

Late last year, the concerned parent — whom CTV News has agreed to identify only as Amanda due to fears of harassment in bringing up these concerns — rushed her then four-year-old child to hospital as he struggled to breathe. Amanda says the ordeal turned into a two-week hospital stay and a diagnosis of bacterial pneumonia.

“They had to put him on [intravenous therapy], antibiotics, and we went through over a dozen X-rays and blood draws, and it was just an awful experience for him and myself as a parent,” she said in an interview.

Amanda says her doctor advised a six-week stay at home to recuperate following his release from hospital on January 2.

An example of a HEPA filter in a school. (CTV)