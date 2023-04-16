Most-read stories of the week: Ozempic benefits, Hamilton Bulldogs’ season end, Maple Leafs local goalie

Here are CTV Kitchener’s most-read stories of the week:

Photo of an LRT train from Grand River Transit's Twitter account.

Connecting Waterloo region’s light rail transit (LRT) to downtown Cambridge will cost much more than originally planned.

The estimated total now sits at $4.463 billion dollars – nearly triple the previously projected price tag.

The preferred ION route, which was endorsed by Region of Waterloo council in 2019, would see a 17.5 kilometre extension from Fairway Station to Cambridge’s downtown core.

“That includes the cost to build, the cost to plan, the cost to design, property [and] vehicles,” said Matthew O’Neil, the manager of rapid transit. “It’s basically an all-in capital cost.”

Staff explored shortened LRT routes that would end at Pinebush Road and Hespeler Road, as well as one that would end at the Delta intersection. Keep reading here.

Tenants in a Kitchener complex on Blucher Street are being told to move out by the end of April after they say a new mysterious landlord took possession of their building.

A letter was given to tenants in November from the new landlord’s paralegal stating that the existing units will be demolished and renovated to become condominiums.

“It makes me sad. We’ve been here for seven years,” said Kristina Jackman, who said she and her six kids will have to find a new place to call home.

She said she’s not sure where she’s going to go next as she scrambles to find something within her budget. Keep reading here.

Matt Onuska, a goalie from Waterloo, Ont., warms up on the ice with the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 11, 2023.

Matt Onuska, of Waterloo, Ont., has signed an amateur tryout agreement and served as the Toronto Maple Leafs backup goaltender in Tuesday night’s game.

General manager Kyle Dubas said at a media conference earlier in the day that Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov would be out for the match.

Then in a Twitter post, at around 4:40 p.m., the club said Joseph Woll had been recalled from the Toronto Marlies and Onuska would be serving as the backup goalie. Keep reading here.

Still from a video by the Hamilton Bulldogs. (Courtesy: Twitter/@BulldogsOHL)

The Hamilton Bulldogs have ended their OHL playoff run, and when they take to the ice next season, they’ll have a new name and hometown.

The team was in a do-or-die situation Monday night as they took on the Barrie Colts in Game 6 of the playoffs. They trailed the series 3-2.

Hamilton started strong with two goals from Sahil Panwar and Lucas Moore in the first, followed by a third goal from Florian Xhekaj at top of the second.

Barrie didn’t let that early lead stop them. The team evened it up in the second period with three goals of their own, followed by another early in the third. Keep reading here.

A drug originally created for those with Type 2 diabetes is also increasingly becoming a popular way to lose weight.

Melissa Sanderson-Alsbergas is a 29-year-old from Kitchener who lives with a chronic illness that makes physical activity a challenge. She came to a crossroad in her weight loss journey when a new prescription was discussed as a potential solution.

“I’m starting to give up,” said Sanderson-Alsbergas. “Then my doctor mentioned Ozempic.”

The drug, a branded version of semaglutide, was intended to help those with diabetes keep their blood sugar level in check. Its popularity has soared in recent months for another one of its effects — doctors are now prescribing the drug for its off-label benefit of weight loss.

“So, it’s been a month now that I’ve been on it and so far I’ve lost about 15 pounds,” Sanderson-Alsbergas explained.

Despite having the ability to help users drop significant weight, professionals are warning about some of the harsh side effects that are associated with the drug. Keep reading here.