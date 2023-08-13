Most-read stories of the week: New Omicron variant, fire concerns, heritage site worries

The newest strain of COVID-19, EG.5, is emerging and health officials in and around Waterloo Region are keeping a close eye on it.

“EG.5 is just another one of these variations of Omicron that is now becoming more common in parts of the world including Canada and Ontario,” Dr. Matthew Tenenbaum, associate medical health officer with Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, said.

The strain has been detected in the U.K., South Korea and the U.S., and officials say it’s now in Ontario.

“In terms of what we are getting, we don’t see [that] it’s more severe than the rest of the Omicron variants,” Zahid Butt, an associate professor at the University of Waterloo’s School of Public Health Sciences, said. “It has nearly the same symptoms as the previous COVID-19 variants such as a runny nose, fatigue, fever and chills.”

Waterloo Region’s red-hot housing market hits close to home for Wilmot Township Mayor Natasha Salonen. Despite earning around $90,000 a year between her work as mayor, regional councillor and with the local electric utility, she says she can’t afford to buy a home in the municipality she leads.

“I do live at home with my parents,” Salonen says. “Living in this region is really not attainable for a young professional who has university debt and I know I'm certainly not alone in that.”

Located just outside Kitchener-Waterloo, Wilmot Township has a population of around 22,000. According to the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors, the average home in Wilmot sold for $916,167 last month.

While it’s worth noting Salonen is just 28 years old, her situation is still unique among her political peers.

People living near an abandoned building in Kitchener are sharing concerns about the property they say has become a hot spot for fires. On Sunday evening, crews were called to the address on Madison Avenue near Courtland Avenue after neighbours spotted smoke.

An RV parked near the building’s loading dock caught fire, sending thick plumes into the sky that could be seen kilometres away. Neighbour Valerie Imeson’s dog alerted her to the danger.

“The dog barked because she could see out the door and heard the noise. So we both came to the front door and it was a big cloud of black smoke at that point,” Imeson said Tuesday.

Kitchener Fire officials believe people experiencing homelessness had been using the RV as shelter. They say no one was inside at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Daxton McTavish was just an average five-year-old boy, who enjoyed playing basketball and going to school with friends, before receiving a diagnosis last April that his family would never forget.

“He was not feeling too well for a good week,” said Daxton’s father, Jerome.

Out of an abundance of caution, Daxton’s mother Courtney, took him to McMaster Children’s Hospital.

“Saturday morning, my wife called me and that’s when we got the news that he had leukemia,” said Jerome.

Daxton was diagnosed with t-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a cancer of the blood system that affects his strength and energy.

“We were told about two, two and a half years of treatment. Right now, we’re at McMaster four to five times a week for his chemo treatments,” said Jerome. “[He’s] sick a lot. A lot of body weight lost, hair loss and I just really want my boy back to how he was.”

After hearing the news, the family’s close friend launched a GoFundMe page, which has already raised more than $6,800.

Five-year-old Daxton McTavish with his father Jerome on Aug. 7. (CTV Kitchener)

A year after it was deemed unsafe and fenced off, people who live near the Doon Mill in Kitchener say they’re worried the city is neglecting the heritage site.

“It’s part of our history,” says neighbour Tom Shaw. “The structure has been here for almost 200 years, we need to protect these things the best we can.”

Built in the 1830s, the historic mill at Schneider’s Creek near the Grand River has seen better days. Last summer, the city closed it to the public after it was deemed unsafe. Shaw says it was previously a popular spot for hiking and wedding photos. Now he worries the old mill has been forgotten.

“These trees weren’t here when the fence went up, so that’s how long it’s been,” he says. “The city doesn’t even look after this anymore, usually the grass would be cut like any other public property.”

The Doon Mill is one of the oldest structures in Waterloo Region. It's been fenced off since last summer when the ruins were deemed unsafe. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener)