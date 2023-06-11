Most-read stories of the week: Hwy. 401 fire, retired teacher's court arguments, miniature village explaination
Wildfire smoke from Quebec, northern Ontario lingers in K-W
Haze from wildfires in northeastern Ontario and Quebec can be seen in Waterloo on June 6, 2023. (Alison Sandstrom/CTV News)
A haze is lingering in the air and there’s a faint smell of smoke in areas across southwestern Ontario as wildfires continue to burn in Quebec and northeastern Ontario.
An air quality advisory issued Monday by Environment Canada remains in effect on Tuesday. It covers a large swath of Ontario, including Waterloo region and Guelph, as “high levels of air pollution are possible due to smoke from forest fires.”
The weather agency said in its alert that smoke plumes from forest fires in Quebec and northeastern Ontario may result in deteriorated air quality through most of this week.
According to the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI), the risk to those in the region was classified as high-risk at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Miniature villiage hidden in Ingersoll, Ont. sparks community curiosity
Each little cabin is just a few feet wide by a few feet high. (CTV News/Spencer Turcotte)
A hidden village of miniature homes and buildings, nestled along a creek in Ingersoll, has piqued the interest of residents for decades.
The small structures have sparked questions over the years like who put them there and why?
The answer lies with Linda Huntley. Her parents lived on the property and together began building the village in the 1980s.
“They built a church, and they built a school, and then every year they just continued to build different buildings,” Huntley told CTV News.
Each little cabin is just a few feet wide by a few feet high. The village grew year after year. In 1992, Huntley’s father built a railroad that ran through the backyard, and it didn’t stop there.
As the number of little buildings grew, so did the community interest.
Hwy. 401 westbound reopens outside Cambridge, Ont. Following crash
Traffic is seen backed up for miles on Highway 401 westbound approaching the detour onto Cedar Creek Road around 4 p.m. on June 9, 2023. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)
Police have reopened a section of Highway 401 westbound between Woodstock and Cambridge after a crash involving a transport truck and an Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) vehicle resulted in a closure.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) told CTV that the crash happened at around 8 a.m., and that one person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to OPP, the person who has life-threatening injuries is the driver of the MTO vehicle. There was another MTO worker in that vehicle and they suffered minor injuries.
The transport driver also suffered minor injuries.
Teacher argues school board violated her freedom of speech when her presentation on library books
Carolyn Burjoski appears in a video posted to Twitter. (@carolynburjoski/Twitter)
A panel of three judges heard arguments from lawyers representing a retired teacher and the Waterloo Regional District School Board (WRDSB) on Monday, a year and a half after the teacher’s presentation was halted during a trustee meeting.
Carolyn Burjoski, who was a teacher with the school board for more than 20 years, argues the school board violated her right to freedom of expression in 2022, when she was cut off and prevented from completing a presentation at a board meeting.
Burjoski is asking the court to review the board’s decision to stop her presentation. She also wants the opportunity to continue her presentation to WRDSB trustees.
At a school board meeting on Jan. 17, 2022, Burjoski raised concerns about books available in elementary school libraries that she felt discussed sexuality in a way that was not age appropriate. She cited two books, one which discussed asexuality and another about a transgender teenager.
Fire near Hwy. 401 caught on camera in Kitchener
Video from a CTV News viewer of trees on fire near Hwy. 401 in Kitchener. (June 7, 2023)
A fire near Hwy. 401 in Kitchener caught the eyes of many passing by Wednesday night.
The flames were caught on camera by a CTV News viewer near Homer Watson Boulevard and the highway around 9:30 p.m. Two trees appear to be igniting in the video.
Kitchener Fire says two trucks were called out to the scene and put it out quickly.
They add that there is no known cause and the fire is not under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
This comes as Waterloo region and surrounding Ontario communities continue to experience smoky conditions from wildfires.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Wildfire roundup: What you need to know about blazes burning across Canada
Wildfires are burning dangerously close to a central Albertan town in what federal officials say is an 'unprecedented' fire season across Canada. Here's a look at developments Sunday.
Two species are in danger of local extinction as wildfires spread across Canada
As Canada faces an unprecedented wildfire season, Calgary's Wilder Institute is looking for ways to preserve at-risk species which could become locally extinct if wildfires reach their habitat.
No plans to invite Canada to join AUKUS: White House
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says there are no plans to re-evaluate the makeup of AUKUS — a trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States — to include Canada.
Decades-long study showcases positive link between sports and children's mental health
A study in the Netherlands shows how important sports and physical activity is for younger children and proves the positive impacts carry on into adult life.
Ex-Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon arrested by police investigating governing party's finances
Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who dominated politics in Scotland for almost a decade, was arrested Sunday by police investigating the finances of the governing, pro-independence Scottish National Party.
Large survey on dog owners shows healthy habits for pups include 'running with the pack'
New research determines the most important factors in a healthy, happy dog lifestyle.
TREND LINE | Many federal seats too close to call and 'up for grabs' in latest Nanos projections
If a federal election were held now, Nanos Research's latest seat projections show Liberals would be in tough fights in ridings they won in 2021 -- including those in metropolitan areas in B.C. and Ontario.
More than 60 million people could face severe storms Sunday
More than 60 million people from Colorado to the Carolinas are under threat for severe storms Sunday, including heavy rain, hail and tornadoes, with the lower Mississippi and Tennessee valleys at greatest threat.
Ukraine's dam collapse is both a fast-moving disaster and a slow-moving ecological catastrophe
The destruction of the Kakhovka Dam was a fast-moving disaster that is swiftly evolving into a long-term environmental catastrophe affecting drinking water, food supplies and ecosystems reaching into the Black Sea.
London
-
Two people have died after a marine incident near Bayfield
A local volunteer and boater have died after an attempted marine rescue Saturday in the Bayfield area.
-
Rent across Canada climbs to 20 per cent above pandemic lows: report
Across Canada, the average price of rent climbed back up after pandemic lows, with the monthly rate new tenants face now 20 per cent higher than it was two years ago, according to just-released rental data.
-
Protestors target Wortley Pride event, police step in as tensions rise
The second annual Wortley Pride festival was held on Saturday on the green in the village, drawing hundreds to take part in LGBTQ friendly activities.
Windsor
-
Police investigate west Windsor shooting
Windsor police are seeking information as officers investigate an early morning shooting in the city’s west end.
-
Damage estimated at $650,000 after Ford City fire impacts two homes
Two people have been displaced after a fire in Ford City Saturday seriously damaged two homes.
-
New playground officially opens at Willistead Park
A new $440,000 themed playground officially opened Friday in Walkerville’s Willistead Park.
Barrie
-
Motorcyclist dead after crash with bulldozer in Muskoka Lakes Township
Provincial police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Muskoka Lakes Twp.
-
SIU investigating death after Police Interaction in Tay Township
The province's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 55-year-old man Saturday in Tay Township.
-
Missing girl found safe by Barrie police
Barrie police say a girl who went missing on Friday has been found safe.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police closing Highway 11 in North Bay due to active investigation
An active investigation outside the White Fawn Apartments on Highway 11 in North Bay on Sunday is prompting police to close the road.
-
Two people have died after a marine incident near Bayfield
A local volunteer and boater have died after an attempted marine rescue Saturday in the Bayfield area.
-
Northern Ont. wildfire update, 62 active fires
With the arrival of rain, the forest fire danger ratings in northern Ontario have decreased as of Sunday morning, but there are a total of 62 active wildfires in the region. Here’s what you need to know.
Ottawa
-
Police, conservation officers keep an eye on bears spotted in Stittsville
Police say there have been several bear sightings in the Flewellyn Road and Stittsville Main Street area on Sunday morning.
-
Police investigating after Smiths Falls' rainbow crosswalk vandalized this weekend
Police in Smiths Falls say investigators are trying to identify an individual following mischief to the newly installed rainbow crosswalk in Smiths Falls.
-
Council debates garbage ideas and Uniqlo opens its first store in Ottawa: 5 stories to watch this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Toronto
-
SIU investigating after police officer fires gun on downtown Toronto street during arrest
Ontario’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a TPS officer discharged their firearm on a downtown Toronto street Sunday afternoon while arresting a person suspected of car theft.
-
Nordstrom will close the doors of all its Ontario stores this week. Here's when
Nordstrom has revealed the last day shoppers can take advantage of closing discounts before it shutters its Canadian locations for good.
-
Moment SUV crashes through front window of Toronto restaurant caught on video
Security camera footage captured the moment an SUV crashed through the front window of a Scarborough restaurant on Saturday evening, leaving an employee injured.
Montreal
-
Quebec moves from defence to offence mode to fight forest fires
Quebec is switching from defence to offence mode to fight forest fires, Natural Resources and Forestry Minister Maite Blanchette Vezina announced on Sunday. However, a "very short-term" return is not expected for residents of evacuated communities, the minister said at a news briefing in Quebec City.
-
Quebec police investigating after woman shot in Mont-Tremblant home
A woman, 51, is in critical condition after she was shot during the night in a residence in Mont-Tremblant, in Quebec's Lower Laurentians.
-
Cyclist killed in crash near Quebec City's Grand Theatre
A cyclist has died after falling near the Grand Théâtre in Quebec City. Emergency services were alerted to the victim in a pool of blood on Jacques-Parizeau Street by a 911 call at around 4:40 a.m. on Sunday.
Atlantic
-
139 firefighters from Canada, U.S. battling Nova Scotia's Barrington Lake blaze
Firefighters from three provinces, the United States and Canada's Department of National Defence are in southwestern Nova Scotia today to battle the largest wildfire in the province's history.
-
Cape Breton tourism officials aim to clear the air after businesses impacted by N.S. wildfires
Although Cape Breton is hours away from the wildfires on mainland Nova Scotia, the head of Destination Cape Breton says some would-be visitors to the island have ended up with the wrong idea.
-
IQF frozen Whole Raspberries and Antioxidant Blend recalled for norovirus risk
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for two kinds of Alasko brand IQF frozen fruit due to a possible norovirus contamination.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba NDP to improve school nutrition, reduce youth crime if elected this fall
Manitoba's NDP says it will invest in children if elected as the next provincial government this fall, creating a universal school nutrition program and working to reduce youth crime.
-
Man dies after early morning fight: Brandon police
Brandon police are investigating a homicide.
-
'Things have been changing': Pembina Valley Pride standing up to hate
Hundreds of people gathered to show support after a small community experienced homophobic hate acts during Pride month.
Calgary
-
Police equip Calgary kids with new bicycles
Calgary police are helping kids "wheel into summer" this weekend.
-
North Dakota tribe buys idle oil pipeline from Enbridge
A North Dakota First Nation bought an idle pipeline from the energy company Enbridge to help deliver oil from wells on its reservation to the broader market.
-
Air quality statement issued for Calgary Sunday morning
Environment Canada issued an air quality statement for Calgary Sunday morning as wildfire smoke engulfed the city.
Edmonton
-
'Get out now': Officials urge people in Yellowhead County evacuation zone to leave as fire tears through the county
"If you're inside this evacuation zone, you need to get out of here." That's the key message the mayors of Edson and Yellowhead County want residents to hear after an evacuation order was issued for the area on Friday evening.
-
No plans to invite Canada to join AUKUS: White House
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says there are no plans to re-evaluate the makeup of AUKUS — a trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States — to include Canada.
-
Decades-long study showcases positive link between sports and children's mental health
A study in the Netherlands shows how important sports and physical activity is for younger children and proves the positive impacts carry on into adult life.
Vancouver
-
Fires grow in northern B.C., displacing thousands
Around 2,400 Tumbler Ridge residents have scattered after they were hit with an evacuation order as the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire inches closer to the community.
-
City of Delta taking steps to mitigate wildfire risk
As Metro Vancouver communities continue to encroach on nature, and a changing climate brings more intense wildfire seasons, local municipalities are taking steps to mitigate the risk of interface fires.
-
Hundreds displaced after fire breaks out in Maple Ridge
More than 200 people have been displaced after a large fire in Maple Ridge Friday night.