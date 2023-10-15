Most-read stories of the week: Fergus to France, Cambridge Tim Hortons, Friday the 13th

A couple from Fergus, Ont. is sharing their unlikely house hunt with CTV News after moving into a chateau in France. Stephen and Sara Cole fell in love with France after visiting several times, but they always looked at the idea of living there as a dream.

After searching online for months and viewing hundreds of properties, that dream became a reality. Their 2,400 sq. ft. home in Fergus had four bedrooms and sat on three-quarters of an acre of land. The community of around 20,000 is located around 20 minutes outside Guelph.

"It was definitely a large home for two people, but we like to entertain," said Stephen.

Little did they know, their space for entertaining was about to grow exponentially.

"Eventually a chateau crosses your search and you discover that within the craziness of the Canadian market, it becomes attainable," Sara said.

Long before drive-thrus and even Timbits – one of the first Tim Hortons opened up in Cambridge, 55 years ago. The location at 275 Water Street has been serving up double-doubles with a smile ever since.

“My parents opened the store in 1968,” said Dwayne McGlinchey, who owns the franchise with his wife Cherly. “Hard work, seven days a week.”

The Tim Hortons has stayed in the McGlinchey family all this time.

“When my dad opened in 1968 with the ninth store nobody knew who Tim Horton was. It was a lot of hard work by a lot of hard working people,” said Dwayne.

The menu was very basic back then. Customers could only purchase coffee and baked goods. The coffee was just 25 cents.

A family has donated 40 acres of land to the city of Kitchener to keep a local park available for generations to come. During a ceremony on Friday, Martin Pathak and his family donated the land at 1111 Homer Watson Boulevard to the city.

The land, known as Budd Park, hosts soccer fields, ball diamonds, tennis courts and other recreational spaces.

“These are lands that originally the city leased from the former Budd company on a 99 year lease and that lease carried through as Marty and his company purchased it,” Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said.

Members of the Pathak family stand by a plaque honouring Joanne DeFrancesco Pathak at Budd Park on Friday, October 13, 2023. A ceremony recognizing the family for donating the Budd Park land to the City of Kitchener, Ont. was held earlier in the day. (Karis Mapp/CTV News Kitchener)

Thousands of bikers converged on Port Dover, Ont. Friday. Motorcycle enthusiasts flock to the lakeside Ont. community whenever the 13th day of the month falls on a Friday.

“Ride with friends. This year it fell out to be kind of the last ride of the season. It’s a great occasion to meet fellow bikers,” said Radek Rajkowsi, a motorcycle rider from Toronto.

The tradition dates back to 1981 and the event regularly draws tens of thousands of visitors from across Ontario and parts of the United States.

This is the second Friday the 13th of 2023. While cold snowy conditions kept the usual masses of people away in January, sunny skies had officials expecting a large crowd Friday.

Bikes and vendors fill Main Street in Port Dover on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)

With its thriving tech industry and renowned universities, Waterloo Region has long been an attractive destination for people looking to settle down. However, in recent years, the dream of homeownership has become increasingly elusive for many.

"Right now, even [the] Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge areas are so unaffordable," said Cambridge resident Vidya Sundar.

The housing affordability crisis is now pushing long-time residents to the brink.

"They have no option but to sell it right at a loss so I think that's going to eventually happen for a lot of houses," Sundar said.

If you’re planning to buy a home in Toronto anytime soon, you could be saving for longer than expected.