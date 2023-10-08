Most-read stories of the week: Car-stealing technology, remembering Lucas Shortreed, closing movie theatre

A family in Paris, Ont. is without a vehicle after they woke up Tuesday morning to find it was no longer parked in the driveway.

According to Kristy Hennebury, her sister’s vehicles was missing when the family went outside in the morning. They consulted a neighbour’s surveillance footage and found out it was taken overnight.

“No trace of broken glass, no trace of anything. Come to find out it was taken at 3:20 in the morning, within near minutes from stealing the key fob signal from the front door,” Hennebury said.

Hennebury said a sense of panic set in when she found out what happened. She collected all the video she could and contacted Brant County OPP.

Lucas Shortreed’s mom considers the Friday before Thanksgiving the anniversary of her son’s death.

The 18-year-old was walking from a party in Alma to his home in Fergus on that night 15 years ago, when he was fatally struck(opens in a new tab) on the street in a hit and run.

“For me, it’s always the Friday of Thanksgiving that’s his anniversary,” Judie Moore, Lucas’ mom, said in an interview with CTV News.

“I had the day off and we were moving. That’s when I got the phone call. Then the Saturday I always kind of replay having to go to the hospital and then the police interviews and stuff like that. So [Friday] is much more connected to that time than the actual day for me.”

Movie-goers will only have a couple more days to see films at the Landmark Cinema in Kitchener.

The theatre on Gateway Park Drive is set to close Friday, Oct. 6. The last public showings will happen Thursday.

According to Ryan Dion, the vice president of operations for Landmark Cinemas Canada, the 12-screen theatre is closing because their lease expired.

Dion added that for now, there are no plans to open at a different location, but they’re shifting their focus to the Waterloo location.

New guidelines from Hockey Canada are switching up how minor hockey players change in the dressing room.

It’s all in an effort to make kids more comfortable.

“The whole purpose is to ensure that the dressing room is a safe environment,” said Phillip Mckee, executive director of the Ontario Hockey Federation.

For years, players could strip down before putting on their gear in the dressing room. But the new rule requires all hockey players to remain clothed inside the dressing room at all times, wearing shorts, a t-shirt or sports bra.

If a player needs to get fully undressed, they’ll have do so in a washroom.

A violent break-in and arrest has left some in a Cambridge neighbourhood on edge.

Three people were injured after police said a man broke into a home with a knife and assaulted the people living there at around 3:40 a.m. on Wednesday. The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) said it happened in the area of Bayne Crescent and Burnett Avenue.

According to one of the people inside the home, he heard a loud noise outside in the middle of the night, followed by a loud knock at the front door. When the homeowner’s son went to check it out, he said the suspect forced his way inside and started threatening the family.

"He suddenly broke in the glass door with force and entered the house with full force, carrying a big knife,” said the victim, who did not want to reveal his name or show his face on camera.