Most-read stories of the week: Abandoned puppies, ION service disruptions, basketball game disturbances

Here are CTV Kitchener’s most-read stories of the week:

Victoria Learning Centre in Kitchener. (CTV News/Stephanie Villella)

Staffing shortages and difficulties filling open roles are forcing a Kitchener daycare to temporarily close, leaving some parents and caregivers concerned as they sift through their options.

Victoria Learning Centre said the impact should only last for a few weeks as the daycare bolsters its staffing levels through recruitment and training.

Kayla Robins' three-year-old daughter who attends Victoria Learning Centre in Kitchener will need to be looked after elsewhere during the closure.

"I really love the staff there. I love the supervisor. I love everybody there," Robins said.

Earlier this week, she said an email from the childcare centre was sent out informing recipients the centre was temporarily shutting down.

St. Mary's High School pictured on Feb. 17. (Terry Kelly/CTV News Kitchener)

Waterloo regional police say officers responded to a fight at a basketball game at St. Mary's High School on Thursday.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. while St. Mary's was hosting the District 8 Basketball Championship.

According to police, approximately 300 to 400 people were in attendance at the game and at one point officers were surrounded by a large group who were allegedly "provoking violence."

Police said they called in extra units and the opposing teams had to be escorted out of the area for their safety.

The incident led to parts of the school being placed in lockdown, police said.

“In regards to the basketball game, we did have officers who were there who had to request backup as the fights got out of hand. And officers were then able to respond there and gain control,” WRPS Const. André Johnson said.

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board said there were several fights inside the gym and outside the school.

At this point, it's unclear if any charges were laid or if there were any injuries.

Ice build up is visible at an ION stop in Waterloo region on Feb. 16, 2023. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)

Grand River Transit (GRT) tweeted Saturday afternoon that ION Services had resumed between Conestoga Station and Fairway Station after freezing rain halted the service Friday.

3:17 PM : ION Service has resumed between Conestoga Station and Fairway Station. We thank you for your patience. — GRT Service Alerts (@AlertsGRT) February 18, 2023

People in Waterloo region started their day under slick conditions Friday after freezing rain fell overnight.

Icy precipitation started coming down Thursday evening.

By Friday morning, Environment Canada said two to four millimetres had built up on cars, signs and tree branches.

GRT posted early Friday morning that buses and ION trains were experiencing delays due to the weather.

Then around 8:45 a.m., GRT posted that ION service was stopped. Shuttle buses have been deployed instead.

Ottawa-born Jay Baruchel portrays RIM co-founder Mike Lazaridis in "BlackBerry." (Courtesy/Budgie Films Inc.)

A movie about the rise and fall of Waterloo, Ont.’s Research in Motion (RIM) and its most famous creation, the Blackberry, made its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival Friday.

Directed by Toronto-born filmmaker Matt Johnson, "Blackberry," stars Jay Baruchel as RIM’s co-founder Mike Lazaridis and Glenn Howerton as the company’s co-CEO, Jim Balsillie.

The film was largely shot in Hamilton with some scenes in Waterloo region and making a movie that felt authentically Canadian was important to its creators.

BlackBerry’s Canadian release date hasn’t been set.

Four puppies were found on the side of the road near Brantford. (Submitted/Trish Silverthorne)

Three different puppy litters were found scrambling on the sides of rural roads in Norfolk County and Brantford this week, leaving local animal rescue groups worried about the growing number of ditched dogs.

It was an unusual Tuesday morning commute for Trish Silverthorne after she came across four puppies abandoned on the side of a busy rural road in Brantford.

“I [had] to do something and there was no chance that I was just going to leave them,” Silverthorne said.

After rescuing the pups and trying to find their owners, she came up with no answers. But thanks to social media and her co-workers, they now all have a home.

On the same day and not too far away, three puppies of a different breed were found malnourished and full of worms on Gilkinson Street in Brantford. The three puppies found help from Hillside Kennels Animal Control in Innerkip where they have been treated and taken care of.

Hillside Kennels also became home to three more puppies and their mom Thursday after a driver found theem on the side of the road.

