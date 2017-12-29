

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





We've scoured the data to find the four most-read stories of each month of 2017 at Kitchener.CTVNews.ca.

January

Most-read story: A woman was found dead at a University of Waterloo student residence. Authorities evacuated part of the residence due to concerns about possible chemical exposure. The following day, police said the 18-year-old woman’s death was not considered suspicious.

Also in the news: A body was found floating in the Grand River in Kitchener on New Year’s Day, a two-year-old Mount Forest girl became an online sensation for videos of her singing with her dad, and a Waterloo woman fell to her death while hiking in Italy.

February

Most-read story: The first release of data from the 2016 census contained several local revelations, including that Guelph’s population was higher than Cambridge’s for the first time ever. Most local communities saw their populations grow between 2011 and 2016, with local exceptions including West Perth and Perth South. In Waterloo, the city’s total population broke the 100,000 mark – spurred on in part by the population of the university district more than doubling over five years.

Also in the news: A driver stopped during a Super Bowl RIDE check was found to have too many passengers in his car, including one in the trunk, a plan to close the ServiceOntario centre in Guelph was reversed, and westbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed at Cedar Creek Road for several hours after two transport trucks collided.

March

Most-read story: A cat that had disappeared from its California home in 2013 turned up four years later and 4,300 kilometres away in Morriston. Brown tabby BooBoo was picked up as a stray, and microchip data helped the Guelph Humane Society connect him with his American owners.

Also in the news: Nine people were arrested in a drug raid at a downtown Guelph home, a man was shot by a police officer during a traffic stop on Ottawa Street in Kitchener, and Jay Rojas lost the election for president of the University of Guelph’s Central Student Association despite being the only candidate on the ballot.

April

Most-read story: A young boy was killed in a farming accident near Conestogo. Police said the boy, who was under the age of three, had been run over by a piece of farm equipment.

Also in the news: It became apparent that dairy would be a key battleground during trade talks between Canada and the U.S., a Guelph man was charged with animal cruelty after the smell coming from his apartment caused neighbours to think somebody had died inside it, and a report of a man with a rifle prompted a huge police presence in a Guelph neighbourhood.

May

Most-read story: Police officers showed up at Centre Wellington District High School in Fergus after receiving a report that a gun was in the school. Officers found a black pellet gun which looked like a semi-automatic pistol, and placed a 14-year-old boy under arrest for robbery.

Also in the news: A person was seriously hurt falling from a vehicle on Highway 7, an eight-year-old boy took his parents’ pickup truck on a breakfast run to Tim Hortons, and one man was killed when a van and a dump truck collided in Guelph.

June

Most-read story: The first sign of trouble for Sears Canada came when the retail giant announced it would be closing 59 of its stores, including the one at the Cambridge Centre. Within months, the company’s worsening financial situation led to it closing all of its stores, ending a tradition that began in 1953 when its first retail outlet opened in Stratford.

Also in the news: A crash in Guelph left a motorcyclist dead, clients of a dental clinic were warned that they could have been exposed to hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV, and a Guelph man was accused of sex offences involving children.

July

Most-read story: A pair of rabies outbreaks first discovered in late 2015 and early 2016 continued into 2017, with new cases being diagnosed at a rate of about one rabid animal every 2.5 days – primarily in raccoons, skunks and bats. The province tried to get a handle on the disease by airdropping bait packets containing the rabies vaccine across an area stretching from Huron-Perth in the west to Niagara Region in the east.

Also in the news: The presence of blue-green algae prompted a warning about the water at Conestogo Lake, FedEx announced that it would close all of its FedEx Office locations in Canada, and two men drowned at Wasaga Beach.

August

Most-read story: Stratford’s Justin Bieber isn’t in the news as much as he was earlier this decade, but he still has a propensity for making headlines. During a year which saw the Chinese government ban him from playing in the country, the pop star later abandoned a world tour before it finished. Many musicians came to Bieber’s defence, saying fans don’t realize the demands and pressures of the touring life. The move also didn’t seem to bother Grammy voters, who recently nominated him for several awards for his collaboration on ‘Despacito’.

Also in the news: A University of Guelph study revealed that many supermarket sausages contain meat other than what is declared on their labels, a tornado damaged farm buildings near Hawkesville, and a new government program distributed 100,000 smart thermostats for free.

September

Most-read story: A motorcyclist was killed when their vehicle collided with a car at Edinburgh Road and Wellington Street in Guelph. Police said speed may have been a factor in the collision, and reminded drivers of the importance of being cautious when behind the wheel of any vehicle.

Also in the news: A stolen police van crashed in Listowel, prompting a massive police presence in the community, the province enacted new protections for rental tenants, and two people were charged with murder after a man who was found seriously hurt in a Kitchener parking lot died of his injuries.

October

Most-read story: A fall storm whipped up wild winds which occasionally gusted past 90 km/h, toppling trees and poles across southern Ontario. Tens of thousands of people lost electricity, with some outages lasting longer than 24 hours. In northwest Waterloo, four under-construction homes were blown over by the wind.

Also in the news: The body of a missing Cambridge man was found in the Grand River in Kitchener, a speeding ticket left four people with a 140-kilometre taxi ride home, and two people were killed in a crash that occurred after police tried to stop their vehicle.

November

Most-read story: A major fire broke out in a building on the former Crowe foundry site in Cambridge. The fire sent black smoke high into the sky, and the smell of burning plastic – which officials said could linger in the area for days – extended as far as parts of Guelph. Two young people were later charged with arson in connection with the fire.

Also in the news: A massive fire along Highway 401 was described as a ‘wall of flames’, a Fergus woman was killed in a head-on crash after returning from a rally in support of striking college faculty, and a truck flipped on its side in a roundabout, spilling its load.

December

Most-read story: A serious collision on Highway 6 near Ennotville, south of Fergus, left three people hurt. One of the three vehicles involved in the crash ended up on its roof, with its driver trapped inside. He was freed by emergency crews and taken to hospital in critical condition.

Also in the news: The OPP reported that a vehicle flashing blue and red lights at drivers to get them to pull over was not a police vehicle, a Kitchener woman was killed when her SUV crashed into a church, and a woman was found dead in a home in Elmira, leading to a 17-year-old boy being charged with murder.

