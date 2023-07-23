Most-read: Homeowner scams, Ontario rental prices, business robberies
Multiple people arrested for scams targeting Waterloo Region homeowners
Waterloo regional police have made arrests in two separate fraud investigations with losses totalling a combined $1.7 million.
Both schemes targeted homeowners in Waterloo Region and other areas of Ontario.
Police released information about both of them on Thursday.
In the first case, police said the accused told homeowners they were entitled to money through a lawsuit against HVAC companies involving products they’d previously purchased, like air conditioners, furnaces, HEPA filters and water filtration systems.
Homeowners were told they could only receive the money through home renovations. Using high-pressure tactics, the accused allegedly convinced the victims to sign contracts.
Contractors working with the accused would then complete quick and often poor-quality renovations at the victims’ homes, police said.
Then in the days or weeks that followed, the accused would use the information from the contracts to take out liens against the victims’ homes for amounts ranging from $40,000 and $70,000, police said.
Here’s how much you need to make to reasonably afford an apartment in southwestern Ontario cities
A new report outlining the cost of renting in cities across Canada is painting a bleak outlook for those who want to spend less than 30 per cent of their gross income on housing.
Released by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, the report calculated a “rental wage,” which is the hourly wage required to rent an apartment and still fall within the affordable living calculated by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) as less than 30 per cent of before-tax household income.
“The rental wage is considerably higher than minimum wage in every single province. Even in the three provinces with the highest minimum wage in Canada—B.C., Ontario, and Alberta—there’s a shortfall in what minimum-wage workers earn and the rent they have to pay, on average,” the report reads.
The estimated rental wage would allow tenants to spend no more than 30 per cent of their pre-tax earnings on rent, and it assumes tenants work a standard 40-hour week for all 52 weeks of the year.
The report shows Ontario’s $15.50 minimum wage falls well below the actual wage of $27.54 needed to rent a one-bedroom apartment and the calculated $33.19 wage needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment.
'Heard these 2 loud explosions': Witnesses describe dramatic takedown after 6 people arrested following Waterloo region robberies
Waterloo regional police say six males have been arrested after three Waterloo region businesses were robbed Sunday night and Monday morning.
During a media briefing Monday afternoon, police said two stolen vehicles were seized as well as a replica firearm.
“The vehicles were taken to our headquarters where they will be searched,” said Jason Boutcher, an inspector with the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS).
According to police, a pharmacy near Belmont Avenue West and Claremont Avenue in Kitchener was robbed, followed by financial institution on Erb Street West in Waterloo around 8:45 a.m., and then another robbery less than an hour later, at a pharmacy on Stanley Street in Ayr.
The arrests were made at three different parking lots in Waterloo around 11:15 a.m. Monday.
According to police, officers believe all suspects involved in the robberies are in custody.
All lanes reopen on Highway 403 near Brantford following collision
All lanes have reopened in both directions following a crash that closed a section of Highway 403 east of Brantford.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tweeted about the crash shortly before noon on Saturday.
OPP say the closure stretched from exit 55 (County Road 52 & Trinity Road) to exit 41 (Brant County Road 18 & Garden Avenue).
There are no details on injuries at this time but photos submitted to CTV news show a badly damaged vehicle in the grass median of the highway. Another vehicle can be seen in the grass to the right of the highway.
Parent charged after teens found 'very intoxicated' at birthday party
Guelph police say a woman has been charged with providing alcohol to minors during her daughter's 14th birthday party Friday night.
In a news release, police said officers were called to a house party near Victoria Road South and York Road.
Police said a witness said several teens were outside fighting.
Upon arrival, police spoke to those involved in the altercation, and determined a 13-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy were “very intoxicated.”
Police said the two teens were sent home with their parents.
Police said the 43-year-old Guelph woman was charged under the Liquor Licence and Control Act with knowingly supplying liquor to persons under 19.
Search continues for four people missing after record rainfall in Nova Scotia
A search continued Sunday for four people, including two children, reported missing after torrential downpours in Nova Scotia caused severe flooding in several areas of the province.
Scientists pinpoint when Greenland was last green, adding 5 feet to sea levels from melting ice
A new study has uncovered evidence that most of Greenland melted only about 400,000 years ago, suggesting the country may be more sensitive to climate change than previously thought.
Greek authorities evacuate some 19,000 people as wildfire blazes on the island of Rhodes
Some 19,000 people have been evacuated from the Greek island of Rhodes as wildfires continued burning for a sixth day on three fronts, Greek authorities said on Sunday.
Inflation has fallen, but the Bank of Canada hasn't backed off rate hikes. Here's why
Canada's inflation rate has returned to the country's target range after a tumultuous couple of years of soaring prices. Statistics Canada reported on Tuesday that inflation fell to 2.8 per cent in June.
'Barbie' takes the box office crown and 'Oppenheimer' soars in a historic weekend
'Barbenheimer' didn't just work: it spun box office gold. The social media-fuelled fusion of Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' and Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' brought moviegoers back to the theatres in record numbers this weekend, vastly outperforming projections and giving a glimmer of hope to the lagging exhibition business, amid the sobering backdrop of strikes.
F1 champ Verstappen wins Hungarian GP to extend overall lead, give Red Bull record 12th straight win
Formula One defending champion Max Verstappen needed only a few seconds to stamp his authority on the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday and win his seventh straight race of a crushingly dominant season.
Poilievre calls Niagara Falls home 'tiny little shack,' apologizes to tenant
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has apologized to a woman in Niagara Falls, Ont. for calling her home a 'tiny little shack' in an attempt to illustrate high housing costs in the area.
Belleville, Ont. mayor condemns 'hateful and discriminatory' behaviour during PM's visit
The mayor of Belleville, Ont. is speaking out after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was swarmed by protesters at an event on Thursday.
London
Western Graduate student breaks barriers in mathematics
A University of Western Ontario graduate student is breaking barriers in the field of math by using her skills to better her community, and contribute to scientific research.
Man known to frequent London area wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the public’s help locating a federal offender who is known to frequent the London area.
‘Everyone has right to safety’: Drag story time guardians step in to fend off protesters at Victoria Park in London, Ont.
Moments after drag queens began story time at Victoria Park in London, Ont. protesters interrupted by honking their horns.
Windsor
Verbal altercation turns violent, teen charged: WPS
Windsor police arrested a teen Saturday evening after he allegedly sprayed a man in the face with “a harmful chemical.”
Damage estimated at $120,000 following Windsor house fire
Windsor fire officials say the misuse of candles is to blame for a $120,000 house fire.
Woman charged after allegedly ‘punching citizens at random’
Chatham police charged a woman with assault after she had been punching people “at random” Friday night.
Barrie
Passenger killed after falling out of minibus on Highway 11 in Severn Township
Provincial police are investigating a deadly crash involving a minibus on Highway 11 late Saturday night.
Vaughan man pours accelerant on self and two officers while being arrested for arson: police
A 28-year-old man allegedly poured an accelerant on himself and two police officers as he was being arrested for arson after a vehicle was set fire in the parking garage of a Newmarket hospital.
Police seek video footage in connection to July 11 homicide in Owen Sound
Owen Sound police are appealing for video surveillance footage showing what happened at an apartment complex where a man was killed earlier this month.
Northern Ontario
No new fires reported in the northeast, northwest prepares for more potential starts
There 27 active wildfires in the Northeast Region and most of the area is no longer consider at severe risk for forest fires, officials say.
'A long journey': Reconciliation happening day by day, one year after Pope's apology
This week marks one year since Pope Francis arrived in Canada and apologized for the Roman Catholic Church's role in the cultural destruction and forced assimilation of Indigenous people. While the apology met a mixed response, former Assembly of First Nations national chief Phil Fontaine says it was extremely important.
Northern Ont. vegetable farmers win innovational contest
Grey Wolf Gardens in Cochrane, Ont. is the recipient of a $10,000 prize after winning the 'Northern Food Security' challenge for its innovative temperature mitigation technology idea.
Ottawa
As Ottawa's LRT remains offline, OC Transpo boss is quiet about progress to restore service
OC Transpo had little new to report Sunday as R1 replacement bus service resumed along the route of the still shut down LRT.
Here's what you can buy for over $1 million in 11 Ottawa neighbourhoods
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at million dollar homes for sale in 11 neighbourhoods across Ottawa this summer.
Minor injuries to two cyclists after collision with vehicle near Dow's Lake
Ottawa paramedics say two cyclists suffered minor injuries after being hit by a driver near Dow's Lake Sunday morning.
Toronto
Final outstanding suspect in fatal Moss Park group stabbing arrested
The final outstanding suspect involved in a fatal group stabbing in downtown Toronto has been arrested.
Man fatally shot near Danforth mass shooting memorial
A man died following a shooting early Sunday morning in Toronto’s Greektown.
U.S. father, son drove 2 days to Ontario just for ketchup chips
An American father-son duo drove for two days in an old army Jeep just to buy ketchup chips in Canada last week.
Montreal
RAMQ must serve certain users in English, French language ministry confirms
Quebec's French Language Ministry says the provincial health insurance board is required to serve certain users in English. Jean-François Roberge's office promised to follow up with the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ) after a worker allegedly hung up on a woman because she didn't speak French.
Two brawls lead to three stabbings overnight in Montreal
A 32-year-old man was seriously injured early Sunday morning in a brawl that began inside a downtown Montreal McDonald's.
Canada's standard of living falling behind other advanced economies: TD
A new economic report from TD says Canada is falling behind the standard-of-living curve compared to its peers.
Atlantic
Collision kills two New Brunswick men: RCMP
Two men from New Brunswick have died after a two-vehicle collision in Little Southwest on Saturday.
New Brunswick woman, 37, dies after collision with one-tonne truck: police
A 37-year-old Carters Point, N.B., woman has died after a collision between a car and a one-tonne truck in Welsford.
Winnipeg
WFPS crews respond to 3 fires, hazardous materials leak
It was another busy weekend for the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS).
'Animals are not willing participants': Animal rights activists protest Manitoba Stampede
Animal rights activists are protesting outside the Manitoba Stampede in Morris after recent animal deaths at similar events this summer.
Craft beer fans gather at the ballpark for 2nd annual Brewfest
The Winnipeg Goldeyes were on the road this weekend, but that didn’t stop hundreds of Winnipeggers from enjoying a cold beer on a hot afternoon at the ballpark.
Calgary
Calgary youth go to the hoop as Surge clinch playoff spot against Rattlers
Calgary youth got a chance to demonstrate their basketball chops Friday in a three-on-three tournament, while a day later, Calgary's newest professional sports franchise clinched a playoff spot.
Alberta cyclists set off on 200-kilometre ride to raise funds for cancer foundation
More than 1,200 cyclists set off from Strathmore Saturday for the 15th Enbridge Tour Alberta for Cancer Ride.
As financial pressures grow, Calgary's Love With Humanity Association distributes free produce, fruit
As the cost of groceries continues to climb, a Calgary organization is stepping up to help low-income families.
Edmonton
'By God, I was saved': Victim of Edmonton shooting spree happy to be alive, but asks for help
One of the victims of a random shooting spree across Edmonton last weekend says he is in a really tough spot, after his car was shot and later broke down, killing his income as a food delivery driver.
Russian strike on Ukraine's Odessa badly damages landmark Orthodox cathedral; 1 dead, many wounded
Russia struck the Ukrainian Black Sea city of Odessa on Sunday, keeping up a barrage of attacks that has damaged critical port infrastructure in southern Ukraine in the past week. At least one person was killed and 22 others wounded in the early morning attack, officials said.
Vancouver
Fiery crash in Surrey came after driver fled U.S. authorities, Washington state trooper says
The driver involved in a fiery crash in Surrey Saturday night fled authorities in the U.S. and sped through the Peace Arch border crossing without stopping, according to a Washington state trooper.
Wildfire near Kamloops triggers evacuation orders, alerts
An out-of-control wildfire near Kamloops has triggered evacuation orders and alerts impacting hundreds of properties.
Team Australia kicks off 31st annual Celebration of Light
On a warm and clear summer night, Team Australia lit up the sky in front of an audience that lined the beaches of Vancouver Saturday night.