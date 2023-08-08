Mosquitos in St. Marys test positive for West Nile virus
West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitos in St. Marys, Ont., marking the first positive cases in Huron and Perth counties this year, according to the local public heath unit.
In a news release Tuesday, Huron Perth Public Health said the infected mosquitos were found in one of its traps, which are set up across Huron and Perth counties. Routine testing has been happening since June 20.
“It’s not surprising to see West Nile virus-positive mosquito pools in the month of August,” public health inspector Dale Lyttle said in the release. “In the late summer months, people are at greatest risk of contracting West Nile virus, so it is important to protect yourself while outdoors, especially when mosquitoes are most active.”
On Friday, Toronto Public Health reported the province’s first probable human case of West Nile virus this year.
According to Public Health Ontario’s weekly data, the virus has not been found in Waterloo Region nor the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph health unit so far in 2023.
WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF WEST NILE VIRUS?
West Nile virus can be transmitted to humans through mosquito bites.
While not everyone who is bitten by an infected mosquito will develop symptoms, for those who do get sick, the illness is usually mild, Huron Perth Public Health said.
Symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting and rash on the chest, stomach or back.
About one in 150 people infected will get seriously ill, with symptoms like high fever, muscle weakness, vision loss and coma, the health unit said. In some cases, West Nile virus can be fatal.
This image provided by the USDA Agricultural Research Service shows a closeup of a mosquito on human skin. (USDA Agricultural Research Service via AP)
HOW TO PROTECT AGAINST MOSQUITO BITES
Huron Perth Public Health offered these tips:
- Use an insect repellent containing DEET or Icaridin when outdoors
- Cover exposed skin. Wear light-colored clothes, long sleeves, and pants when outdoors or in areas where mosquito activity is high.
- Take extra protection measures at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
- Remove standing water around the home at least once a week to reduce mosquito breeding grounds.
The former head of a private school near Nanaimo has been banned from teaching for 15 years after he sent sexually explicit messages and tried to meet with what he thought was a 15-year-old boy.