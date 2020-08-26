KITCHENER -- Mosquitoes collected from a trap in Perth County have tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV), a news release from the Huron Perth Public Health unit said Wednesday.

It's the second finding of the season: last week, a mosquito in Mitchell tested positive for the virus.

Now public health officials are reminding the public to protect themselves from mosquito bites.

"It’s not surprising to see positive mosquito pools in the month of August,” said Public Health Inspector Kaitlyn Kelly in a news release.

"The second positive mosquito report serves as a reminder that WNV is present in our communities and it is important to reduce your risk of exposure to mosquitoes and protect yourself against bites."

The public health unit says that no confirmed cases of WNV have been reported this year, but on Tuesday, Toronto reported its first case of the virus in a human.

Some people who are bitten by an infected mosquito won't show any symptoms, but most who do experience mild illness.

About one in 150 people will get seriously ill with symptoms including high fever, muscle weakness, vision loss, coma or death.

Symptoms tend to develop between two days and two weeks after being bitten by an infected mosquito. The people at highest risk of getting the virus are people with a weakened immune system or those over 50.

Officials are reminding the public to use insect repellant with DEET, wearing light-coloured clothing with long sleeves and pants, and to take extra precautions around dusk or dawn.