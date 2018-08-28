Featured
Mosquitoes in Huron County test positive for West Nile
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, August 28, 2018 6:40AM EDT
West Nile Virus has been found in some mosquitoes in Huron County.
The Huron County Health Unit says a sample collected on Wednesday tested positive for the virus.
Positive mosquitoes have also been located in neighbouring counties this summer.
The health unit is advising people wear light-coloured long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and closed-toe shoes in order to prevent bites.