Mosquito pools in Kitchener, Cambridge test positive for West Nile
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, August 31, 2018 6:37AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 31, 2018 6:39AM EDT
The Region of Waterloo Public Health is reminding those spending time outdoors to use caution after two more mosquito pools tested positive for West Nile virus.
Public health officials say the virus was detected in one pool in Kitchener and one in Cambridge.
The virus had already been found earlier this month in Kitchener.
Public health says there have been no human cases of the virus in Waterloo Region this year.
They are advising those spending time outdoors to wear long-sleeves and a hat and to use an inspect repellent with DEET or Icaridin.