Featured
Mortar prompts fire hall evacuation
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, November 6, 2018 11:14AM EST
The Brantford Fire Department’s fire hall was evacuated after what was thought to be a live mortar was brought there.
It happened at the fire hall on Lynden Road at approximately 10 a.m. on Monday.
A person was cleaning out a deceased relative’s property when they brought what they believed was a live mortar there.
The hall was evacuated by the fire department and police until it was determined it was an antique training round, a press release said.
“Despite a brief evacuation of Fire Station #3, contingency plans were put in place to ensure continuity of fire protection throughout the community,” Fire Chief Shane Caskanette said in the release.
Normal activities continued from 3 p.m. onward.
The Brantford Police Service encouraged people to contact police when such ordinance was located, and never to transport it to a police station or fire hall.