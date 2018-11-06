

CTV Kitchener





The Brantford Fire Department’s fire hall was evacuated after what was thought to be a live mortar was brought there.

It happened at the fire hall on Lynden Road at approximately 10 a.m. on Monday.

A person was cleaning out a deceased relative’s property when they brought what they believed was a live mortar there.

The hall was evacuated by the fire department and police until it was determined it was an antique training round, a press release said.

“Despite a brief evacuation of Fire Station #3, contingency plans were put in place to ensure continuity of fire protection throughout the community,” Fire Chief Shane Caskanette said in the release.

Normal activities continued from 3 p.m. onward.

The Brantford Police Service encouraged people to contact police when such ordinance was located, and never to transport it to a police station or fire hall.