Web Journalist, CTV Kitchener

Ryan Flanagan has been a web journalist with CTV Kitchener since 2012.

Born and raised in Kitchener, Ryan loves being able to share stories about what’s happening in Waterloo Region.

He has covered some of the biggest local stories of the past few years, including the construction of the Ion light rail transit system, the emergence of the opioid crisis and the 2018 Grand River flood. He’s particularly interested in stories which focus on development, the tech sector, real estate and anything else which showcases the rapid changes underway in the region.

Ryan has a degree in journalism and contemporary studies from Wilfrid Laurier University. Prior to starting at CTV Kitchener, he was a reporter and photographer for newspapers in Ontario and Manitoba.