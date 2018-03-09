Multi-Media Journalist

Marta Czurylowicz joined the CTV Kitchener news team in January 2017.



Prior to her Kitchener days, Marta worked in the Prairies at CTV Winnipeg as a web video journalist.



Over the course of two years in Winnipeg, Marta covered a variety of prominent events including the 43rd Canadian federal election in 2015 and Manitoba’s provincial election in 2016.



Marta began her television career on a national Ukrainian television channel, KONTAKT, where she continues to host weekly one-hour segments. Marta is a prominent and active member of the Ukrainian community in Toronto where she grew up.



Marta graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism from Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario.



When she’s not out looking for interesting stories to tell, Marta enjoys playing with her French bulldog, Leo.