Marta Czurylowicz
Multi-Media Journalist

Marta Czurylowicz joined the CTV Kitchener news team in January 2017.

Prior to her Kitchener days, Marta worked in the Prairies at CTV Winnipeg as a web video journalist.

Over the course of two years in Winnipeg, Marta covered a variety of prominent events including the 43rd Canadian federal election in 2015 and Manitoba’s provincial election in 2016.

Marta began her television career on a national Ukrainian television channel, KONTAKT, where she continues to host weekly one-hour segments. Marta is a prominent and active member of the Ukrainian community in Toronto where she grew up.

Marta graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism from Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario.

When she’s not out looking for interesting stories to tell, Marta enjoys playing with her French bulldog, Leo.

The CTV Kitchener building.

