Production Coordinator

Kitchener

Hayden Phillips (he/him) is a Production Coordinator for CTV Kitchener. He joined the news team in May 2014.

Hayden has performed many functions at the station, including graphics, editing and writing.

Before working at CTV Kitchener, Hayden interned at CTV Toronto and CTV News Channel. He is a graduate of Fanshawe College’s Television Broadcasting program where he won the London Consumers Association scholarship.

He has covered breaking news, daily stories and multiple municipal, provincial and federal elections. Hayden is passionate about covering local issues that affect the day-to-day lives of the people living in the region.

Hayden was born in Etobicoke but has lived most of his life in Kitchener, where he is now proud to call home. When not at work Hayden enjoys spending time with family, cooking and looking for the next great restaurant.

Hayden speaks English.