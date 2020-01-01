Assignment Reporter

Emily Silva joined the CTV Kitchener news team in June 2017 and now works as an Assignment Reporter on weeknights and weekends.

While working as a writer and multimedia journalist for CTV Kitchener, Emily helped cover the launch of the LRT, a fatal plane crash at the Brantford Municipal Airport and the Sprucedale Crescent home explosion.

Emily was born and raised in Cambridge, Ont. and is proud to be able to cover news in a place she is truly passionate about.

Prior to joining CTV Kitchener, she completed an internship at MuchMusic as part of their digital team, and also volunteered at Rogers TV in Kitchener.

Emily graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism from Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario.

When she isn't out finding interesting local stories, Emily enjoys spending time with friends and family.