KITCHENER -- Silver Lake in Waterloo is starting to look more like a lake again.

More water could be seen in the lake on Friday night following a major project to drain the area and reconfigure the shoreline last year.

Works crews have spent several months removing vegetation to make room for a new retaining wall as part of a three-year cleanup project costing around $5 million.

A new pedestrian bridge and boardwalk will also be added as part of the project.