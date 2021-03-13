Advertisement
More water in Waterloo's Silver Lake following major project
Published Saturday, March 13, 2021 2:32PM EST
Silver Lake in Waterloo Park. (Terry Kelly - CTV Kitchener) (Mar. 12, 2021)
KITCHENER -- Silver Lake in Waterloo is starting to look more like a lake again.
More water could be seen in the lake on Friday night following a major project to drain the area and reconfigure the shoreline last year.
Works crews have spent several months removing vegetation to make room for a new retaining wall as part of a three-year cleanup project costing around $5 million.
A new pedestrian bridge and boardwalk will also be added as part of the project.