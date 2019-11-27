Provincial Police released new video Wednesday in hopes of identifying a person involved in an act of arson this past summer.

The entire incident was recorded on a Long Point home’s security camera in June.

In the newly released video a person is seen dousing a wall with something out of a container.

It’s a longer version of the video OPP released back in June, showing the fire erupting, sending flames up the side of the house.

OPP previously said the homeowner was sleeping inside the house at the time, but was able to escape and call 911. No one else was hurt.

Officers are asking the public to pay close attention to the clothing and dark-coloured vehicle now seen in the new video.