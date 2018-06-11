

Bruce County OPP are investigating after more than one house was involved in a fire in Chesley.

Police officers and firefighters with the Chesley Fire Department were called to a structure fire on 5th Avenue Southwest around 2:20 a.m. on Monday morning.

Police say when they arrived they found more than one house was on fire, however it’s not clear how many homes were involved in total.

According to police, emergency crews are still working to account for all of the occupants of the homes at this time.

They say the investigation is in its early stages.

OPP have closed 5th Avenue Southwest between 4th and 7th Streets.