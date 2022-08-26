More than half of stolen vehicles unlocked with keys inside: Perth County OPP
Perth County OPP say that over half of the stolen vehicle incidents they've investigated this year have involved the doors being unlocked and the keys left inside.
According to a Friday news release, police have investigated 44 stolen vehicles so far in 2022. At the same time, in 2021, they had investigated 42.
OPP say over half of the vehicles that were stolen had their doors unlocked, with the keys left in the vehicle, accessible nearby, or in the ignition with the vehicle running.
"Theft of vehicles are often crimes of opportunity with people targeting unlocked vehicles," said Insp. Wendy Burrow of Perth County OPP. "We ask for your help by securing your vehicle and keys. Together we can help prevent this type of crime."
Of the stolen vehicles in Perth County this year, 50 per cent were trucks, 59 per cent had keys left inside or in the ignition running, 65 per cent were stolen between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., 52 per cent were stolen from rural areas, while 48 were stolen from towns or built-up areas.
Police suggest drivers don't leave keys unprotected at the front of their homes, park in well-lit areas or locked garages, don't leave personal information in glove boxes, and to install an immobilizing device that prevents thieves from bypassing the ignition and hotwiring a vehicle.
