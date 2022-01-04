More than a thousand line-up for rapid test kits at Kitchener mall

Kitchener -

A line of more than a thousand people wrapped around Fairview Park Mall Tuesday morning for the provincial distribution of COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits.

“I have seven grandkids, I want to keep them safe,” said Tom Sander from Cambridge, who was the first person in line.

Sander said he arrived at 6:45 a.m. to wait until the doors opened at 10 a.m.

Sander admitted he was in line Tuesday for his second test kit, and that he also waited in line for two hours Monday at the Kitchener mall. He said he wanted the tests in order visit his grandchildren.

“They live in Hamilton and Toronto and I want to be able to visit them and keep them safe,” said Sander.

Tuesday was the third and final day this week of the province’s rapid test kit distribution at the Kitchener mall.

Officials at the site told CTV Kitchener 1,100 kits were distributed in Kitchener on Tuesday.

They were gone within an hour.

Last month, the province announced a holiday testing blitz and said they will be providing two million rapid antigen test kits at pop-up sites such as malls, retail settings, libraries, and transit hubs.

The province says there is a limit of one test kit per person.

New pop-up locations will be posted on Fridays.