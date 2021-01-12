KITCHENER -- Regional police said they have busted more than a dozen drivers for stunt driving since the start of 2021.

According to a post on social media, 14 drivers have lost their licences and vehicles for stunt driving since Jan. 1, including three who were stopped going at least 50 km/h over the speed limit overnight on Monday.

One of Monday's incidents involved a 22-year-old driver who police stopped at 9 p.m. The social media post said he was going 56 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 8.

Two hours later, officers stopped a 34-year-old driver in Haysville who was going 50 km/h over the posted limit.

Police stopped a third driver, 47, just after midnight. In that case, officials said the driver was going 55 km/h over the posted speed limit on Arthur Street in Woolwich.

"Speeding knows no age limits and affects all in the community," the post read in part.

Last month, officers in Waterloo Region called stunt driving a disturbing trend—from Sept. 1 until mid-December, there were 75 drivers who were charged with that offence.