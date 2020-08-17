KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Region District School Board says that more than 80 per cent of students plan to return to the classroom this year.

In a document released before a special school board meeting on Monday night, the WRDSB said that 82 per cent of elementary students and 89 per cent of secondary students said they would be heading back to school in September. The school board asked for parents and caregivers to fill out a survey about whether or not students would return to school by the end of last week.

More 62,000 students responded, according to the school board.

The school board added that families that change their minds will need to patient as their request is handled in a safe way.

The board also said that 94 per cent of school-based staff and 86 per cent of education centre staff will come back to work in September. They received 6,000 responses from staff, who still have until Tuesday to respond.

DISTANCE LEARNING

Students who chose distance learning in September will receive real-time, synchronous learning for part of the day using Google Classroom and Brightspace.

The school board said they will monitor attendance.

There will also be independent learning every day, including pre-recorded video lessons, assigned tasks and online discussion boards.

Students who asked for technology-free distance learning will still be in contact with a teacher regularly via telephone, according to the school board.

QUAD-MESTERING SECONDARY SCHOOLS

High school students will take part in quad-mesters come September.

They will take two classes per semester, with a total of four semesters in the school year.

High schoolers will only attend one course per day to minimize contact with other students. The school board suggested one cohort coming in Monday to Wednesday and the other Thursday and Friday. The cohorts would rotate days each week.

MANDATORY MASKS

Masks and face coverings will be mandatory for students in Grades 4 to 12.

Students in junior kindergarten up to Grade 3 will be encouraged to wear a mask in public spaces, but it won't be required.

The school board said staff will be provided with medical-grade masks and eye protection.

NOT AVAILABLE IN SCHOOLS THIS FALL

The school board said students won't have access to lockers when they return to school in September.

Organized sports, school clubs and committees won't operate this school year, either.

The WRDSB said they won't hold assemblies, large gatherings or field trips. Playground equipment and water fountains will also be off-limits.

The schools won't be available for indoor community use until at least November. The school board said outdoor fields will be available for rent.

School is scheduled to start on Sept. 8, but the provincial government announced last week that school boards can choose to stagger the start of classes. The WRDSB hasn't announced whether it plans to change its start date.

With reporting by CTV News Kitchener's Krista Simpson