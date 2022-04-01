More than $75,000 worth of drugs seized in Guelph

Two people have been arrested and more the $75,000 worth of cocaine and other drugs have been seized after a bust in Guelph Thursday evening.

In a media release, Guelph police said officers stopped a vehicle in the city's south end just before 5 p.m. and arrested a man and woman inside.

Police say the vehicle and two Guelph addresses were searched, locating the following:

570.5 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $57,050

159.9 grams of MDMA with an estimated street value of $15,990

351.5 grams of cannabis with an estimated street value of $3,515

$1944.52 in Canadian currency

A 2014 luxury sedan

9 mm ammunition

Paraphernalia associated to drug trafficking

A 21-year-old Guelph man and a 20-year-old Campbellville woman are each charged with two counts of possessing controlled substances for the purposes of trafficking and trafficking in cocaine. The man is also charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling.