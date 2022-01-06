More than 650 drivers charged during Festive RIDE campaign: OPP

An RCMP Constable holds a breathalyzer test in Surrey, B.C., on Sept. 24, 2010. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS) An RCMP Constable holds a breathalyzer test in Surrey, B.C., on Sept. 24, 2010. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Kitchener Top Stories