Waterloo Regional Police are warning motorists about the dangers of aggressive driving during road safety week.

Since January 2019, officers have charged more than 50 motorists with stunt driving in Waterloo Region.

Police say they will charge anyone with stunt driving for a number of reasons, including: going 50 kilometres per hour over the limit, chasing another vehicle, driving with a person in the trunk, drifting, trying to beat traffic on a new green light by turning left, or driving while the driver is not sitting in the driver’s seat.

Drivers charged with stunt driving will have their vehicles impounded and their license suspended for seven days.

Drivers can also face fines between $2,000 and $10,000, dramatic increase in insurance rates, seven demerit points, jail sentencing up to six months, and upwards to 10 years in jail if convicted twice.