KITCHENER -- It may have been a holiday, but the work to vaccinate people in Waterloo Region has not stopped.

Over 5,000 people were expected to get their COVID-19 vaccine shot on Thursday at three clinics across the area.

Also starting on Thursday, anyone who still needs a fist dose of their vaccine is able to walk into any regional clinic and receive it without an appointment.

However, anyone ages 12-17 is reminded they have to go to a clinic offering the Pfizer shot, as it is the only one approved for the age group.

The Region of Waterloo is also offering its first drive thru clinic on Sunday at Bingemans, but all the appointments were filled up within minutes of the announcement.

More than 78 per cent of adults in Waterloo Region have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 34 per cent are fully vaccinated.

While vaccine clinics were still open on the statutory holiday, the province and the region did not provide any COVID-19 case numbers, but will release two days’ worth of numbers Friday.