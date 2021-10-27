More than 35 vehicles left with slashed tires in Mount Forest: OPP

KITCHENER -

Provincial police say more than 35 vehicles had their tires slashed in Mount Forest overnight.

In a news release, police said they received a complaint about slashed tires around 1:45 a.m. Around 15 other vehicles in the area of Main Street and Wellington Street area had also had their tires slashed, according to police.

Officers were unable to find any suspects in the area.

Police said they received several other calls about slashed tires on Wednesday morning.

Each vehicle had at least two or three tires slashed, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.