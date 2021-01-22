KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police laid more than 26,180 charges relating to speeding, impaired driving, and other road safety concerns in 2020, while 25 impaired driving charges have been handed out so far this year.

WRPS released the latest numbers via Twitter on Friday.

For the 2020 incidents, distracted driving and not wearing a seatbelt were among the top reasons for drivers being charged.

Of the 25 impaired drivers charged in 2021 so far, eight had been impaired by drugs.

"Each time someone chooses to get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol or drugs they create significant safety concerns for all those around them," part of Waterloo regional police's tweets read. "Road safety is everybody's responsibility."