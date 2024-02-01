More than $110K of drugs seized in Brantford

KITCHENER
    'Project Katoomba' has led to an arrest and the seizure of $117,720 worth of drugs.

    The Brantford police-led, multi-jurisdiction investigation began in November 2023 and focused on the distribution of fentanyl, meth, and cocaine throughout southwestern Ontario.

    On Tuesday, Branford officers arrested a man in North York. They later searched his home, vehicle, and another home in Paris, Ont.

    Police seized 476.8 grams of suspected meth, 257.6 grams of suspected cocaine, 186.4 grams of suspected fentanyl, drug packaging materials, Canadian currency, and various drug production items.

