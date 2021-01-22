KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they received 106 collision reports on Thursday, while Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for Friday.

In a tweet from WRPS on Friday, officials listed the number of crashes from the previous day and also noted the importance of adjusting speed and driving according to winter road conditions.

On Thursday, blowing snow was listed as a factor in a Wellesley Township collision that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries.

Not long after the WRPS tweet, Environment Canada's weather advisory was sent out for Waterloo Region.

The agency says snow squalls are expected to affect the area until Saturday, with about five centimetres of snow expected during the day and an additional two to five centimetres overnight.

Environment Canada says visibility on roads will be reduced to near zero at times and travel will become hazardous in some parts.

Both police and Environment Canada are asking drivers to take precautions and adjust to the winter weather accordingly.