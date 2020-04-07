KITCHENER -- Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 has surpassed 100.

Monday morning they reported 94 cases, but later that day six more cases were added, bringing the total to 100.

On Tuesday Public Health reported six additional cases.

The total for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph now stands at 106.

Public Health says only one death has been reported and 14 cases have been resolved.

According to the health unit's website, 48 people are currently self-isolating and 12 remain in hospital. Of those, four are currently in the emergency department.

They have also broken down the cases by region: 51 cases in Guelph, 16 in Wellington County and 33 in Dufferin County.

Public Health says the remaining six have unknown addresses.