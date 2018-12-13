

CTV Kitchener





The Kitchener Rangers teddy bear pickup began Wednesday morning in the Zamboni bay at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium Complex.

According to the club, there were 10,630 plush toys collected after the teddy bear toss on Tuesday.

The number is slightly down from last year when there were 10,900 plush toys were collected, but the Rangers say it is still a great number.

The bears go to several organizations and charities in the region. They are then given to kids over the holiday season.