KITCHENER -- A Brantford ice cream shop is calling for the community's help after it says someone broke in and stole its Miracle Network donation bin destined for SickKids.

The Dairy Queen on King George Road posted photos and videos of the incident, which the company says happened at its West Brant location at around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

In one of the videos, a person can be seen climbing through a broken window, running over to the trolley-style donation bin and rolling it out the front door.

"This was a planned event, as he was caught on camera almost an hour before he broke in," the company says in its Facebook post.

The post claims that he had been pushing a cart and covering his face as he got closer to the store.

Stills from the video surveillance show a male in a blue shirt, black pants, grey Nike shoes and a flat-brimmed hat.

Dairy Queen says he appears to be in his late teens or 20s with a slim build, light-coloured hair and a tattoo on his left forearm.

"It's pretty low, it's a pretty low individual," owner Ken Breau tells CTV.

"Not only in these tough times that we're having a hard time raising funds for McMaster Children's Hospital and to go and steal this kind of money. We don't know the exact amount, it's between $1,000 and $2,000, somewhere in that area."

The company says the police are involved. CTV News Kitchener has reached out to police for comment but has not yet heard back.